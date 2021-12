Health-care professionals are often idealised, especially in recent times, as heroes. But meeting a physician can be an underwhelming experience. Patients and families can find themselves on the receiving end of curt communications or seemingly uncaring attitudes. This is understandably disappointing. A worried, scared patient looks to the doctor not just as the person who will take the lead of the situation, but as someone who can understand their feelings and emotions. The good news is doctors are trained to provide care and empathy. The bad news is the training doesn’t always make a difference in the long...

HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO