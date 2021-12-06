Washington Justice parts ways with Fury, adds Kalios

The Russian squad proved once again that they're one of the best in the world. The final day of the first split’s regular season took place with concurrently running lobbies, so no teams would be handed an unfair advantage with knowledge of how other teams finished. Groups A and C featured Gambit, the pacesetters for EMEA, who were guaranteed a spot in the online playoffs regardless of the day’s outcome. Teams like Gambit, GMT, and Alliance were all searching for placement within the Pro League top 10, since those squads would receive a head start on points in playoffs. Quite a few teams in the lobby needed points to either secure playoffs or safety from the relegation zone. Among them, Natus Vincere loomed largest by reputation, with the Na’Vi squad sitting in 28th place—only three points away from the final playoff spot and just two points above the relegation zone.

