Washington Justice parts ways with Fury, adds Kalios

By Liz Richardson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Justice has been slowly restructuring some parts of its roster throughout the Overwatch League offseason and a familiar face may complete the team’s 2022 lineup. Shin “Kalios” Woo-yeol will play tank for Washington next season, according to a post from the Justice today. Washington’s former off-tank, Kim...

#Fury#The Washington Justice#The Overwatch League#The Boston Uprising#Overwatch Contenders#Third Impact#Washjustice
