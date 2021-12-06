ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

The El Dorado High School cheerleading team are grand champs

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 6 days ago

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado High School Cheerleading team has won Grand Champs at a recent competition. Congratulations to the El Dorado High School Cheerleading team!

