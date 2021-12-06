ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Gold Update: Gold's 1780s Are Driving Us Crazy!

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn completing its 48th trading week of 2021, gold settled Friday at 1784. 'Twas the eighth week this year that gold has settled in the 1780s (the first occurrence being on 19 February). Indeed, gold's median weekly settle price year-to-date is 1788. Yet as anybody engaged in the Gold...

www.investing.com

gold-eagle.com

Gold Price Exclusive Update

Our proprietary cycle indicator is DOWN. To public readers of our updates, our cycle indicator is one of the most effective timing tool for traders and investors. It is not perfect, because periodically the market can be more volatile and can result in short term whipsaws. But overall, the cycle indicator provides us with a clear direction how we should be speculating.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades firmly around $1780s

Gold advances during the day, benefitted by US T-bond yields flat. Gold remains steady as the Asian session begins, around $1,785. Market sentiment is upbeat, based on positive omicron related-news. XAU/USD Price Forecast: A break above $1,788 could send gold climbing towards $1,800. Update. As the Asian session begins, gold...
schiffgold.com

Hedge Funds are Driving Price Action in the Gold Market

Looking at the data, it appears hedge funds are currently driving price action in the gold market. Please note: the COTs report was published 12/3/2021 for the period ending 11/30/2021. “Managed Money” and “Hedge Funds” are used interchangeably. The Commitment of Traders analysis last month showed that selling had been...
FXStreet.com

Trading gold into today’s NFP

Trading gold has been relatively straightforward as of late. When real yields and the USD fall together gold rises. When real yields and the USD rises then gold falls. This is why gold has been falling recently Powell has made a hawkish tilt by saying it is right to consider a faster taper at the December meeting. This lifted yields and the USD. As of tomorrow, the Fed will be in the blackout period, so here is what to watch for over the NFP.
investing.com

What's Next For Gold And Silver?

With an understanding that there is always much more in play than nominal charts (the macro and sector fundamentals, for example, which bounced of late but never did definitively flip positive), let’s review nominal charts of gold, silver and HUI along with an update of the gold/silver ratio for good measure.
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
etftrends.com

Asset Allocation Weekly: An Update on Gold

Confluence Investment Management offers various asset allocation products which are managed using “top down,” or macro, analysis. We publish asset allocation thoughts on a weekly basis in this report, updating the report every Friday, along with an accompanying podcast. Gold moved steadily higher from the late summer of 2018 into...
FXStreet.com

US November Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises

Nonfarm Payrolls in US is forecast to increase by 550,000 in November. Gold is likely to react more significantly to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold's movement has no apparent connection with NFP deviation four hours after the release. Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report...
