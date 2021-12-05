ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Eric Lost 140 Pounds and Ran Seven Marathons Along the Way

By Michael Nystrom
myfitnesspal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt takes a special type of person to run a marathon. It’s not something you can get off the couch and casually complete; it takes months of training and a serious amount of mental fortitude to cross the finish line after 26.2 miles. For 41-year-old data analytics manager Eric...

blog.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 1

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
Cleveland Scene

6 Fastest Weight Loss Pills – Weight Loss Pills That Actually Work

There are varying weight-loss solutions on the market today to meet the demand so many people have for slimmer bodies. One of the most effective solutions is weight loss pills. These pills not only help you burn stored fat but may speed up your metabolism, suppress your appetite and make...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Coffee Mistakes For Weight Loss, According To A Registered Dietitian

Drinking black coffee has more health benefits than we can count on one hand, including several for weight loss alone. “It can be beneficial by providing the body with antioxidants, acting as a diuretic, and improving bowel movements in those with digestive issues,” registered dietitian Trista Best explains. Additionally coffee can help increase energy which is a necessary factor in exercise (which can, in turn, lead to weight loss). So, why isn’t your coffee working for you? Well, you’re probably not drinking it black!
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
myfitnesspal.com

Weight loss and leg charley horses ( cramps)

I'm 1 week into My Fitness Pal and have had leg cramps 3 nights in a row during my sleep (back and sides of thigh). Anyone else experienced this and any help here. I'm 1 week into My Fitness Pal and have had leg cramps 3 nights in a row during my sleep (back and sides of thigh). Anyone else experienced this and any help here.
WEIGHT LOSS
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
spring.org.uk

3 Glasses Of This Drink Can Double Weight Loss

A few glasses each day can help to increase weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking three cups of low-fat milk each day can double weight loss, new research finds. Obese and overweight women in the study dropped 10 pounds in 8 weeks when they drank a pint-and-a-half of low-fat milk every day, along with following a diet.
DIETS
Woman's World

Add This Smoothie to Your Diet to Drop a Clothing Size and Heal Your Thyroid

Not long ago, natural health guru JJ Smith debuted a very special pumpkin-spice smoothie on The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Oz took one swig and raved: “It’s like you’re having pumpkin pie!” More than just delicious, the recipe boasts a secret superpower: It’s loaded with ingredients that “boost your thyroid speed and combat weight gain,” the doc noted. His comments kicked off an internet frenzy, and women across the country began test-driving the drink. To date, devotees have sipped off as much as a size in five days. “Even if you’re not a pumpkin-spice fan,” Smith promises, “there are seasonal ingredients you’ll love that can do great things for your thyroid and waist”
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Diet Food#Calories#Soda
myfitnesspal.com

Help me understand my bodycomp results

As part of my annual wellness exam, my doctor does an "InBody" body comp report and I know a lot of people on these forums know a lot about this stuff. I know you are all a bunch of internet strangers and I promise I am not going to rely on anything anyone posts, and I will ask my doctor any "real" questions I have, but I was just curious for those of you who are into this stuff if you had any thoughts on my results which I will post below.
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Loses 135 Pounds and Is in Incredible Shape

90 Day Fiancé's Andrew Kenton is aiming for "even higher fitness goals" after losing 135 lbs. following the end of his disastrous engagement to Amira Lollysa on Season 8 of the TLC show. The reality personality showed off his transformation on Instagram last week, revealing that he now sits between 240-250 lbs. after previously weighing in at 375 lb.s.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Back after many years

I think the last time I logged in was FIVE YEARS AGO! A lot has happened since then. I retired then got stuck inside my home due to COVID. I'm back to square one but ready to try and get this weight off again. I am 75 years old, 5'6", 250 pounds and want to get down to 175. Not going to count calories this time. I'm following Intermittent Fasting and decreasing sugars and flour products. I have to come up with a sustainable lifestyle!
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
myfitnesspal.com

Thank you myfitnesspal

On December 21st I’ll celebrate 12 years of Alcohol sobriety. At that time in 2009, in an attempt to find new activities to fill my time, my housemates invited me to come to the the gym where they were members. I signed up after my second visit and progressed incrementally from 30 minutes, to 45, an hour etc until finally I was going for 2-3 hours 5 or 6 days a week. Over the course of a couple years I lost almost 95 lbs. but several years ago, around Thanksgiving/Christmas time, I gained about 15 lbs back. I approached a trainer at my gym for advice and he suggested I download this app. I have not looked back. By diligently entering EVERYTHING I consume as well as my exercise, I’ve been able to maintain my weight. I’d like to think that someday I could ditch the app and still maintain my weight, however I fear I’d gain weight since myfitnesspal, by doing the math for me, ensures I’m staying within the daily limits for fats, carbs etc, including calories consumed and calories burned. I continue to struggle immensely with balancing consuming the volume of food that satisfies me and not having to perform, on most days, 2-3 hours of exercise. Part of this stems from the fact that I only do cardio (no weights) and could definitely (I’ve been procrastinating for far too long) stand to see a nutritionist for advice. With all of this said, I wouldn’t have been able to come this far without myfitnesspal. Sorry for the book-length post. I’m surprised it took me this long to post here. To all of you, I wish you luck with your fitness goals and gladly welcome any comments and advice. Be well.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Looking for accountability friends!

I am wanting to start a Beachbody program but I would like some folks to do it with for accountability. I was thinking about doing 21 Day Fix Real Time but I'm open to suggestions!. And if you just want an accountability friend and you're not doing a Beachbody workout,...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

How to kill "being hungry feeling"?

I am always hungry even if I eat a lot of vegetables during the day but I still feel hungry.. What should I do to be able to eat a big quantity of food.. Nowadays, I only have 2 big meals .. breakfast and lunch.. I go to sleep feeling...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Is Linked To Weight Loss

High levels of this vitamin are associated with 20 pounds more weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to more weight loss, research finds. People who are dieting have been shown to lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin D levels. Vitamin D at higher levels...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Swelling after workouts- help to reduce?

I’m wondering if anyone has insight on swelling after workouts and ways to reduce this uncomfortable bloat? I notice it a lot on heavy leg/squat days and days where I do long runs. Is this indicating a nutritional deficiency if my salt intake is not excessive? Or need more rest? Not sure how to take it but very uncomfortable and stomach distress are the two symptoms that keep popping up for me. Any input would be appreciated.
WORKOUTS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Oatmeal Habit for Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

Oatmeal is not only one of the coziest and most delicious breakfasts you can eat, but it also comes with a ton of health benefits for when you want to lose weight. Oatmeal is a good source of fiber, which can support your gut health, digestion, and appetite regulation, all of which are important for weight loss. However, there are ways you may be making your oatmeal that can negatively impact your health goals.
DIETS
myfitnesspal.com

Endless Rope

Is it possible to account for endless rope in exercise log? I just tried this equipment yesterday and don't know how to track it. What is avg weight of endless rope and does one record the time? How does one capture intensity?. cwolfman13 Posts: 39,913 Member. December 9 edited December...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy