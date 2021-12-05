Eric Lost 140 Pounds and Ran Seven Marathons Along the Way

On December 21st I’ll celebrate 12 years of Alcohol sobriety. At that time in 2009, in an attempt to find new activities to fill my time, my housemates invited me to come to the the gym where they were members. I signed up after my second visit and progressed incrementally from 30 minutes, to 45, an hour etc until finally I was going for 2-3 hours 5 or 6 days a week. Over the course of a couple years I lost almost 95 lbs. but several years ago, around Thanksgiving/Christmas time, I gained about 15 lbs back. I approached a trainer at my gym for advice and he suggested I download this app. I have not looked back. By diligently entering EVERYTHING I consume as well as my exercise, I’ve been able to maintain my weight. I’d like to think that someday I could ditch the app and still maintain my weight, however I fear I’d gain weight since myfitnesspal, by doing the math for me, ensures I’m staying within the daily limits for fats, carbs etc, including calories consumed and calories burned. I continue to struggle immensely with balancing consuming the volume of food that satisfies me and not having to perform, on most days, 2-3 hours of exercise. Part of this stems from the fact that I only do cardio (no weights) and could definitely (I’ve been procrastinating for far too long) stand to see a nutritionist for advice. With all of this said, I wouldn’t have been able to come this far without myfitnesspal. Sorry for the book-length post. I’m surprised it took me this long to post here. To all of you, I wish you luck with your fitness goals and gladly welcome any comments and advice. Be well.

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO