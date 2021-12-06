ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona reports 3,022 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Monday

 3 days ago
PHOENIX – Arizona health officials reported 3,022 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no additional deaths from the virus. The Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard showed documented pandemic totals of 1,295,076 cases and 22,589 deaths after Monday’s update. Meanwhile, the number of COVID hospitalizations in the state...

