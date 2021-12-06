Start the Year Off With Good Luck By Eating These Foods on New Years Eve

The New Year's Eve celebrations last all day (and night) at Madison. Enjoy multiple courses with a special brunch served from 12 pm to 3 pm, featuring salmon tacos, sirloin steak, lobster benedict and maple brioche french toast. Later, Madison will be transformed into a winter wonderland with sparkling gold decor and a sleigh looking over the backdrop of St. Pauls for a ‘mega’ rooftop party. Hear live music, try a selection of canapés and toast to 2022 during this celebration, the first of its scale at Madison.
