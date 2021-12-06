Start the Year Off With Good Luck By Eating These Foods on New Years Eve

It's time to ring in the new year! And what says celebration more than champagne and dessert? There are all sorts of New Year's traditions that promise to bring good luck and fortune, but ending the year on a sweet note should be part of your New Year's Eve dinner plans. Whether your plans involve getting dressed to the nines and celebrating with a crowd of revelers or staying on your couch in your PJs, be sure to leave room for one of these fun New Year's Eve desserts!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO