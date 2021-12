The Union host their first-ever eastern conference semifinal tonight against Nashville SC. Philadelphia knows that they are three wins away from hoisting their first-ever MLS Cup. A late-season run to claim the 2-seed, and a dramatic round one win over New York Red Bulls were the first steps toward the ultimate prize. Now, the Union will need to do what many thought was impossible before the season started, win the games that matter most. Can Philly do this? They may have cracked the formula to do the impossible.

