DAVE CHAPPELLE'S REP RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING Q&A AT DUKE ELLINGTON SCHOOL OF THE ARTS: Last week, Dave Chappelle had a Q&A session at his old high school Duke Ellington School Of The Arts. Chappelle was booed upon entry, and one student called him a “bigot” adding, “I’m 16 and I think you’re childish. You handled it like a child.”Chappelle responded, “my friend, with all due respect, I don’t believe you could make one of the decisions I have to make on a given day.” Chappelle later said, “I’m better than every instrumentalist, artist, no matter what art you do in this school, right now. I’m better than all of you. I’m sure that will change, I’m sure you’ll be household names soon.” One audience member yelled “your comedy kills,” and Chappelle responded, “n*ggas are killed every day.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO