Now, more than ever, there is a race to establish alternatives to single-use packaging in the wake of new legislation and tax penalties. “There are a number of reasons why well-intended corporate efforts to establish sustainable packaging are not progressing,” John Blake, senior director analyst, Gartner Supply Chain says. “For example, most kinds of plastics are not broadly recyclable, and even if they were – the recycling infrastructure and the aftermarket for recycled materials are far from mature. Therefore, the overwhelming amount of packaging today is not technically recyclable or is not widely recycled in practice.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO