Letter to the Editor: Celebrate Clara Barton’s birthday by helping others

Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful, a time to count our blessings, a time to share. God has given us so much. We live in a country and a place where we have fish, deer, moose, food of all kinds — warm houses, running water — and a beautiful land with the ocean, mountains, lakes, rivers and the incredible Copper River Delta. People in Cordova are kind and generous. Churches and many other organizations welcome you as family. There is safety and freedom to speak your mind, hopefully in a positive way — and to listen, too. Our schools are open and there are many activities for kids and adults from art and music to sports and crafts — along with great books to read. Even in these pandemic times, we have the great outdoors to explore and enjoy; a great medical team; and city officials and employees that work to keep us safe. Our garbage is picked up on a weekly basis. We are fortunate!

CORDOVA, AK ・ 13 DAYS AGO