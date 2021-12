When you call to reserve a table at Nur Kitchen, Shay Lavi’s so-called “modern Mediterranean” restaurant on Buford Highway, be sure to make it a big one. You’ll need plenty of space for your many dishes of eggplant, falafel and chopped salad; your hummus, tahini and pita; your chicken shawarma with fries and yet another dipping condiment; and — an absolute must — a cornucopia of locally grown vegetables that are roasted to peak caramelization point, for maximum sweetness and char.

