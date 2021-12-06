NEN Keys to the Game: Patriots at Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have won six straight games, turning their season around and getting themselves smack dab in the middle of the fight for the top seed in the AFC. It’s been an improbable run, and it has the team and the fans rather excited. But all of those positive vibes can come crashing down if the Patriots take the field Monday night in Orchard Park and get soundly beaten by the Bills. That’s kind of how life works in the NFL. With that in mind, it feels safe to say this is the biggest game of the year for...

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO