NEN Keys to the Game: Patriots at Bills

Well, well, well, how the turntables. After finishing 2020 at 7-9, and dropping the division title to the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots looked poised for another disappointing season. Things started off slow, as the Patriots with a 2-4 record, sporting an anemic offense and a defense that not only bended, but broke, quite often. Now, riding high on a six game winning streak, they hold sole possession of the AFC East over Buffalo. With a win on Sunday, they would put themselves in position to pull away with their 18th division crown since 2000.
