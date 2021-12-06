ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Bob’s Art Blog: Romancing the Art

theburgnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidtown Manuscript Chapter I: “How to Succeed in Business by Really Trying”. They say the more you put into something, the more you’ll get out of it. I like to believe that is true. I have had the distinct pleasure and honor of covering just about all of the 42 Millworks...

theburgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmuk.org

Art Beat: Art In Bloom

The journey artist Ashley Carlson has chosen to travel is lined by flowers. Blossoms of every kind are a frequent topic of her art. A graphic artist by day, Carlson continues her journey into the off-business hours creating prints, paintings, calendars, and ornaments. It is a journey of joy and self-discovery, intensifying over the pandemic, when Carlson found herself more isolated at her home, her only outings taking her out into nature. Her inspiration from the natural world then made it onto canvas.
VISUAL ART
raleighmag.com

Fashion As Art

For creative Bryan Costello, style is just as much an art form as his interior design projects. Kernersville-bred, Raleigh-based freelance interiors and art director Bryan Costello’s creative chops extend far beyond his day job. Beyond helping people create meaningful spaces—painting, curating art collections and working with all kinds of makers—he says, “I obsess over furniture; I stay up too late; I treat clothing like art; I watch feel-good television; I have anxiety; I eat pasta; and, more than anything, I love talking with people about what makes them feel happy and free.” Pretty much #goals. He also really digs his sweetheart Donna and their beagle, Noche. … And on that “clothing like art thing” note: hence why he’s the quintessential subject for our latest Signature Style. His wardrobe and vision are but its own exercise in creative freedom and artistic expression. Here, we scoop his style. @c_o_s_t_e_l_l_o.
RALEIGH, NC
SFStation.com

The Art of the Brick

The Art of the Brick, a global touring exhibition rated by CNN as one of the world's "Must See Exhibitions," is the world's most popular display of LEGO® art. Marvel at a critically acclaimed collection by artist Nathan Sawaya made with millions of LEGO bricks.
DESIGN
avantmusicnews.com

Arts for Art in December

Arts for Art is excited to announce the return of its family friendly series FreeJazz on a Saturday Afternoon at the Clemente, as well as two evenings of music at the Lower East Side club Nublu 151. Arts for Art at NuBlu. 151 Avenue C, NYC 10009. Tickets: $20 |...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Gaffney Ledger

WINDOW ART

CAVA member Carolyn Ford, top, has painted the first windows in the Christmas Downtown Window Painting Campaign. If you would like to be part of this project contact CAVA President Noah Lindemann at 489-9119 to make a plan for next week December 6-10. This can be individuals, groups, or organizations. Let’s make downtown shine for the holidays!
VISUAL ART
Odessa American

Adventures in Art

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Adventures in Art from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. This event is designed for kids ages 6 to 12. To register or for more information, call 432-550-9696 or visit noelartmuseum.org.
MUSEUMS
visitsaintpaul.com

Art at Ramsey

Free to attend, juried art fair featuring local artists. ART AT RAMSEY is a juried holiday art fair of quality art and fine crafts. This event is sponsored by Saint Paul Public Schools Community Education in cooperation with Artists’ Circle, a non-profit art organization promoting fine crafts. This is the art fair’s 26th anniversary show. Art at Ramsey is a sale of quality work by 80 local artists from the upper Midwest. The sale features a wide selection including leather handbags, acrylic and oil paintings, photographs, silver and gold jewelry, sculpture, woven scarves, art dolls, blown glass, woodcut prints, unique hand-dyed silk apparel, hand-carved wooden birds, hand-woven rugs, turned wood, original cards, pottery tiles, vases, bowls, teapots and cups, and holiday ornaments. The 27th Annual Youth Art Fair, with local young artists, ages 8-18, returns to Art at Ramsey for the 15th year.
VISUAL ART
greenwichsentinel.com

Action Arts Camp: Art Meets Martial Arts

To Rick and Jacqui Zimmerman, the founders and owners of Action Arts Camp, art and karate are a lot more than paintbrushes and breaking boards — they are a way for people to relax, have fun, and express themselves. Throughout their many years of teaching, they have steadfastly applied this principle in teaching their students.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Green
Harvard Health

The art of the real

This semester, the Harvard University Committee on the Arts (HUCA) welcomed students, faculty, and staff back to campus with six commissions from seven contemporary artists across various disciplines. The projects create unique opportunities to explore Harvard, in locations ranging from the Yard to the Arboretum to the ArtLab, through dance, visual art, music, and more.
THEATER & DANCE
townandcountrymag.com

The Art of Tablescapes

If you're hosting the festivities this year, how delightful and exciting—but it can also be a little daunting. We get it. It's been two years in the making, so there are built-up expectations and pressure to make it absolutely perfect. Town & Country Senior Fashion Editor MaryKate Boylan is here to help with elegant inspirations, pro tips, and must-have picks from Neiman Marcus to create a splendid tablescape your guests will remember.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bigislandnow.com

Kapa Art Selected for State’s Art in Public Places Collection

Five kapa artworks by three artists who were featured in a recent Donkey Mill Art Center exhibition were selected to be part of the statewide Art in Public Places collection. The pieces were selected by the art acquisition selection committee of the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. The state’s Art in Public Places collection is displayed in more than 640 sites statewide, including schools, libraries, hospitals, airports, state office buildings, the state Capitol and at the Hawai‘i State Art Museum.
VISUAL ART
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Arts & Culture

This week on ART ON THE AIR we feature the owner of Silver Moon Chicago, designer, Liz Meyer, who has spent her career dressing and designing for rock n…. This week on ART ON THE AIR we feature senior curator of art and history for the Indiana State Museum, Mark Ruschman. Next we have the founder, music…
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#Art World
coronadonewsca.com

Shop Art In December At Coronado’s Art In The Park

Christmas shopping is approaching top priority, especially with the expected shortages in shops. Think about presenting a one-of-a-kind painting to those special people on your list. Art in the Park, sponsored by The Coronado Art Association, invites you to shop locally with them in December. Artists Tina Christiansen, Mary Hale, Jean Pierre Marques, Jim Nix, Connie Spitzer, and others will be displaying their work on Saturday, Dec. 4, Sunday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CORONADO, CA
comomag.com

Art Director’s Gift Picks

All I want for Christmas is something handmade or local!. These natural canvas totes featuring original block prints will be for sale at Dogwood Gallery’s Holiday Fair on Friday, December 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. Starry Night Mancala Board from Ceramist Adriana Cristal. Access Arts resident Adriana Cristal has...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Bob Dylan’s ‘Retrospectrum’ Surveys the Musician’s Visual Art in His Most Expansive Museum Show

Focusing on a seldom-seen side of one of the most indelible American artists of any kind, “Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum” will be the biggest and widest-eyed survey of Dylan’s visual artwork ever presented in the U.S. when it opens in Miami this week. After an earlier run two years ago at the Modern Art Museum (MAM) Shanghai, the exhibition at the Frost Art Museum at Florida International University will feature close to 200 paintings, drawings, and iron sculptures by a familiar figure better-known for the way he wields words. The show spans some 60 years of Dylan’s career and includes what an...
VISUAL ART
The Ringer

The Art of the Ending

Midway through the sixth and final season of The Expanse, which premieres on Amazon on Friday, two characters reminisce about the Canterbury, the ice hauler whose destruction all the way back in the show’s pilot catalyzes the exhilarating plot to come. “The Canterbury? I haven’t thought about that in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast: Rita Moreno Looks Back on Career and Returning to ‘West Side Story’

Rita Moreno is a living legend best known for her performances in such movie musicals as 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain, 1956’s The King and I and especially 1961’s West Side Story, for which she won the best supporting actress Academy Award, making her the first Latina Oscar winner. She also is one of just 16 people, and only 10 still alive, who have achieved EGOT status by winning at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Additionally, she was the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004, the National Medal of the Arts in 2009, the Screen...
CELEBRITIES
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Public Library celebrates ‘Art for the Season’ in this month’s art exhibit

By Tanna M. Friday, Managing Editor For The Tribune  TRUSSVILLE — The city of Trussville invites the public to view local artist Janice Cook and Gudrun Rominger’s art exhibit ‘Art for the Season.’ The exhibition, located at the Trussville Public Library, features new and original works by the artists. Scheduled to run now until the first […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
beniciamagazine.com

Benicia’s Art Galleries Capture the Holiday Spirit

Benicia’s art galleries are in the holiday spirit and inviting you to visit this month. Benicia Plein Air Gallery, located at 307 1st Street, will have its traditional holiday tree full of ornament-sized paintings. Many customers visit the gallery every year to select new ornaments as presents for holiday giving. The Gallery’s December exhibition will be a group show featuring paintings with the theme of winter light. The gallery’s twelve artists create paintings of Bay Area scenes centering on Benicia and the Carquinez Strait, as well as other regional areas. beniciapleinair.com.
BENICIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy