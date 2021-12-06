Bob’s Art Blog: Romancing the Art

Free to attend, juried art fair featuring local artists. ART AT RAMSEY is a juried holiday art fair of quality art and fine crafts. This event is sponsored by Saint Paul Public Schools Community Education in cooperation with Artists’ Circle, a non-profit art organization promoting fine crafts. This is the art fair’s 26th anniversary show. Art at Ramsey is a sale of quality work by 80 local artists from the upper Midwest. The sale features a wide selection including leather handbags, acrylic and oil paintings, photographs, silver and gold jewelry, sculpture, woven scarves, art dolls, blown glass, woodcut prints, unique hand-dyed silk apparel, hand-carved wooden birds, hand-woven rugs, turned wood, original cards, pottery tiles, vases, bowls, teapots and cups, and holiday ornaments. The 27th Annual Youth Art Fair, with local young artists, ages 8-18, returns to Art at Ramsey for the 15th year.
