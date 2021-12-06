Bob’s Art Blog: Romancing the Art

For creative Bryan Costello, style is just as much an art form as his interior design projects. Kernersville-bred, Raleigh-based freelance interiors and art director Bryan Costello’s creative chops extend far beyond his day job. Beyond helping people create meaningful spaces—painting, curating art collections and working with all kinds of makers—he says, “I obsess over furniture; I stay up too late; I treat clothing like art; I watch feel-good television; I have anxiety; I eat pasta; and, more than anything, I love talking with people about what makes them feel happy and free.” Pretty much #goals. He also really digs his sweetheart Donna and their beagle, Noche. … And on that “clothing like art thing” note: hence why he’s the quintessential subject for our latest Signature Style. His wardrobe and vision are but its own exercise in creative freedom and artistic expression. Here, we scoop his style. @c_o_s_t_e_l_l_o.

