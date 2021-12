Sekai Project announced that the Whirlpool-developed comedic visual novel Slobbish Dragon Princess 2 will launch on PC-via Steam on December 17, 2021. Slobbish Dragon Princess 2 takes place after the events of the first entry as Judgement Day approaches, and the dragons that cover the sky will make their decision on if they will wipe out the Earth. The decision is currently split between the dragons on whether or not they should destroy Earth, and the dragon queen Iris has descended to Earth to claim the seas and bar humans from entering them.

