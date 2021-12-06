ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Boggle BrainBusters: Find the Colors

By David L. Hoyt, Jeff Knurek
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aur8q_0dFNs0ox00

Exercise your mind by searching for words nestled in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. The Boggle BrainBusters Monday challenge will jumpstart your week!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUNbu_0dFNs0ox00

Bonus answers to Boggle BrainBuster Monday Challenge below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04608S_0dFNs0ox00

Boggle BrainBuster Monday Challenge: Answers

RED

TAN

BLUE

PINK

TEAL

MAUVE

GREEN

ORANGE

PURPLE

© 2021 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.

More Brain-Building Insight from Boomer

Brain Research to Keep Memories Fresher Longer

In the spring of 2015, a University of Virginia postdoctoral fellow, Antione Louveau, was gazing through a microscope, taking what he thought would be an unrewarding glance at the distribution of immune cells in a mouse meninge – that is, the membrane surrounding the animal’s brain. But what he saw took his breath: The cells were arranged in a pattern suggesting a network of lymphatic vessels.

Yet, no such physiological structures were known to exist … “When I first saw this, it was hard to believe my eyes,” said Jonathan Kipnis, a UVA professor of neurology who oversaw the research and directs the school’s Center for Brain Immunology and Glia. Like most brain scientists, he “thought the [brain] was mapped; I did not believe there were structures we did not know about.”

The findings had major implications for brain science.

‘Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age’

Read the Boomer book review

As an Amazon Associate, Boomer Magazine earns from qualifying purchases of linked books and other products.

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

A Boggle Search for Bodies of Water

Exercise your mind with one of America’s favorite puzzles. Fun, stimulating, and picked for our readers. Bonus answers to your Boggle search for bodies of water below. And the Boggle search for bodies of water reveals:. SEA. BAY. GULF. POND. COVE. LAKE. OCEAN. INLET. LAGOON. © 2021 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY,...
SCIENCE
Boomer Magazine

The Skin-Stress Connection

Dr. Neera Nathan looks at the skin-stress connection – the many ways that your mind and skin affect each other – and suggests steps you can take to improve skin health. Are you stressed out? Your skin can show it. Studies show that both acute and chronic stress can exert negative effects on overall skin wellness, as well as exacerbate a number of skin conditions, including psoriasis, eczema, acne, and hair loss.
SKIN CARE
Boomer Magazine

Challenges and Giggles with Jumble Puzzles for Kids and Adults

Get your challenges and giggles with Jumble puzzles. Mental exercises like these Jumble puzzles for all ages can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways. With mixed-up words and a humorous surprise puzzle answer, you can indeed get your challenges and giggles with Jumble puzzles.
KIDS
Athol Daily News

Living life in color

George Dakin of Phillipston is lucky — lucky to be alive. He celebrates two birthdays. He turned 4 on Aug. 7, and 68 on Dec. 8, and the story behind these birthdays is an incredible one. He compares it to the children’s story — “The Wizard of Oz.”. It all...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Science#Brainbuster#Boggle Brainbuster#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Boomer Brain Research#University Of Virginia#Uva#Amazon
HGTV

How to Match Paint Colors

Color-matching paint seems simple. That is, until you walk into your local paint shop with a photo of a dreamy, creamy white kitchen design in tow, only to come face-to-face with no less than 200 shades of white. There are yellow-whites, blue-whites, pink-whites, purple-whites and green-whites aplenty. In fact, there are so many white paint options, with such vast, varied undertones that the white paint chips stop looking white altogether.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Luxe Colorful Sneakers

John Geiger released a new colorway for its GF-01 sneakers, dubbed the Tweed Boucle. The latest iteration of the brand's staple shoe dropped on November 25th. The popular shoe brand is forged on the idea of combining versatility, style, and comfort. That said, the Tweed Boucle drop is designed with fall and winter in mind.
APPAREL
Fairfax Times

Make the holidays colorful

Seeing a child’s face light up with excitement during the holiday season is a sight that can bring feelings of joy to everyone gathered around to celebrate. Though many wish lists are filled with tech gadgets and gizmos, gifts that allow kids to explore their artistic sides and foster imaginative play are still popular picks as well. For example, options like these from the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie line can spark young imaginations and encourage children to express themselves creatively and colorfully. A perfect option for animal lovers, these themed playsets allow girls and boys to unlock endless hours of playful fun as they color, wash and color their pets again.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nintendo Life

Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors Review (Switch eShop) It’s hard to believe that we’re now on the fourth Life is Strange game in just six years (fifth if you include the short introductory installment for Life is Strange 2). That’s a lot of content within a relatively short space of time, so there’s an undeniable danger of the series running out of steam. Thankfully, however, Life is Strange: True Colors is confidently the most accomplished game of the series so far, showcasing a likable cast of characters, a well-written narrative, and a fantastic soundtrack.
VIDEO GAMES
domino

And the Next It Kitchen Cabinet Color Is…

What does 2022 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predict the trends coming soon to a house near you. From a tonal emerald reno in Abilene, Texas, to a forest-tinged Nashville space to a smart Washington, D.C., project that went from builder-grade to sage—green kitchens were everywhere this year. Designer Stephanie Dyer even had a client go as far as to hand her a green velvet pillow and say, “Design me a kitchen around this.” The cabinet hue felt especially comforting these past two years as our lives were largely confined indoors. As we baked sourdough bread, it reminded us of sprouting buds in spring and leisurely walks through the woods. But as we look forward to what 2022 has in store, we realize we’re way overdue for a fresh start. The next kitchen cabinet color that will hit it big? Pink.
ABILENE, TX
Boomer Magazine

Jumble for Kids and Adults: Dirt and Goats

Build your brain with two Jumble puzzles, for kids and adults. Mental exercises like these two Jumble puzzles can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
KIDS
WRAL

Local photographer finds a Santa of color for families

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Local photographer Stafford Braxton feels like he's found his calling -- making visits and photos with a Black Santa Claus possible for North Carolina families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Puzzles for Mental Fun for Kids & Adults

Build your brain with Jumble puzzles for mental fun. Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles for mental fun can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
KIDS
Boomer Magazine

Boggle Word Search Puzzle: European Countries

Exercise your mind by searching for words nestled in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle Word Search Puzzle: European Countries.
EUROPE
Boomer Magazine

Oven-Baked Latkes, A Hanukkah Favorite

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe for oven-baked latkes, a favorite for Hanukkah. As they say, “We think you’ll love this Hanukkah recipe a whole latke!”. Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that is celebrated for eight days and nights, often in December. It remembers a story about a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Boomer Magazine

How to Vary Your Cardiovascular Routine

Choosing the right exercises and logging enough time are important in maintaining heart health. Mayo Clinic staff suggests ways to vary your cardiovascular routine so you can maintain your fitness resolve. DEAR MAYO CLINIC:. Heart disease runs in my family, so I try to eat a mostly Mediterranean diet and...
WORKOUTS
Lakefield Standard

A Rogator of a different color

AGCO Jackson Operations is building a Rogator of a different color these days. AGCO Corp. unveiled its new Jackson-built Fendt Rogator 900 Series applicator this past summer. The new Rogator — painted in Fendt Nature Green — is being billed as a first-of-its-kind self-propelled applicator that adjusts between standard and high clearance with the push of a button and converts from liquid to dry application and vice versa in as little as two hours.
JACKSON, MN
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
434
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy