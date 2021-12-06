Boggle BrainBusters: Find the Colors

Exercise your mind by searching for words nestled in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. The Boggle BrainBusters Monday challenge will jumpstart your week!

Bonus answers to Boggle BrainBuster Monday Challenge below

Boggle BrainBuster Monday Challenge: Answers

RED

TAN

BLUE

PINK

TEAL

MAUVE

GREEN

ORANGE

PURPLE

