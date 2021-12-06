ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Bassett Says Olivia Rodrigo Hasn’t Spoken To Him Since “Driver’s License” Came Out

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo have been co-starring on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for two seasons and also dated at one point. In a new interview with...

Laredo Morning Times

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Traitor’ for Dolby Campaign

Fresh off her “New Artist of the Year” win at the American Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo is teaming up with Dolby Atmos to help fans experience music in a whole new way as well. The singer appears in a new campaign for Dolby, performing a stripped-down version of her latest single, “Traitor,” while revealing intimate details about the songwriting process behind the song.
dexerto.com

Joshua Bassett reacts to Olivia Rodrigo rumors after ‘Crisis’ backlash

Actor and music artist Joshua Bassett has issued a response after fans lashed out over rumors that his song ‘Crisis’ was taking shots at ‘Driver’s License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo. Olivia Rodrigo took over the internet earlier this year thanks to her heartbreaking hit ‘Driver’s License.’. The breakup anthem details the...
Olivia Rodrigo
arcamax.com

Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021 while Olivia Rodrigo has top song

Bad Bunny hopped to the top of Spotify’s most-streamed list yet again. The Puerto Rican rapper led all artists worldwide with more than 9.1 billion streams on the music service in 2021, Spotify announced Wednesday. The company didn’t release every individual performer’s streaming totals, but said Bad Bunny’s lofty number...
imdb.com

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and More Stars Step Out in Style for Variety's Hitmaker Event

Stars hit all the right (fashion) notes! On Saturday, Dec. 4, music's top artists and newbies alike stepped out in style to celebrate Variety's fifth annual Hitmakers brunch in Los Angeles. Celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta, Lil Nas X and many others didn't miss a beat in the fashion department. Getting into the holiday spirit, the "good 4 u" singer, who took home the Songwriter of the Year Award, wore a little black dress with mesh detailing that featured a bright green bow in the center. She tied her look together with black see-through socks and matching Mary Jane platform heels. Additionally, Lil Nas X was a vision in white, dressing up in a Balmain cut-out...
GQMagazine

Joshua Bassett Is Still Processing

"I have a right to stand up for myself," says Joshua Bassett on Thanksgiving day in Upstate New York. The singer and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has invited me to the mountaintop recording studio nestled between Kingston and Woodstock where he’s been living for the past few weeks; the only other presences on its 20 acres are his producer, Davis Naish, and two dogs, Charlie and Chloe. Bassett wants me to hear his three new songs called "Crisis," "Secret," and "Set Me Free,” which are streaming today. He also wants to explain what they’re about, which turns out to be a somewhat complicated endeavor.
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'Drivers License' at a California DMV

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing "drivers license" to the DMV! As part of NPR's Tiny Desk series, the 18-year-old singer performed some of her biggest hits at a California DMV. "We are in a real-life DMV, which definitely has some interesting vibes to it," Rodrigo admitted, after kicking things off with her track, "good 4 u."
Time Out Global

Olivia Rodrigo

A little bit piano ballad a little bit pop-punk, the “driver’s license” singer hits the road in support of her smash album SOUR, with two sure-to-sell-out nights at the Greek Theatre. Tickets go on sale December 10 at 10am.
Mic

Olivia Rodrigo has made the DMV the hottest concert venue

Leave it to Olivia Rodrigo to make a DMV actually not feel like hell on earth. In a new NPR Tiny Desk concert, the pop star performed inside a literal Department of Motor Vehicles station as a callback to her mega-hit “drivers license,” the viral breakup song that catapulted her into superstardom earlier this year. “Right now we’re in a real-life DMV, which definitely has some interesting vibes to it,” Rodrigo said under the station’s fluorescent lights.
Billboard

The Year in Streaming Charts 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Is in the ‘Drivers’ Seat

Olivia Rodrigo, Billboard’s top Streaming Songs Artist of 2021, had never appeared on Billboard’s weekly Streaming Songs chart before 2021. Never underestimate a good old-fashioned zeitgeisty moment. Spurred by the juicy backstory of its lyrics and earworm nature of, well, every other aspect of it, “Drivers License,” Rodrigo’s debut single, blasted to a No. 1 debut on the weekly Streaming Songs chart dated Jan. 23 and remained there for four weeks.
udiscovermusic.com

Olivia Rodrigo Selected As TIME’s Entertainer Of The Year

Olivia Rodrigo has been named TIME’s Entertainer Of The Year for 2021 ahead of the publication’s annual Person Of The Year reveal. The 18-year-old musician immediately made an impact this year when, in January, she released her debut single “Drivers License” and immediately went viral. The track sent her to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, staying there for eight weeks and making her the youngest solo artist ever to debut at No.1 on the chart.
energy941.com

Hailie Jade Mathers Proves She’s One Of Her Dad’s Biggest Fans

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, took to social media to share her Spotify Wrapped for 2021. The end of the year data shows listeners which artists they listened to the most throughout the year. It turns out Hailie is in the top three percent of her father’s listeners on Spotify....
Digital Courier

Olivia Rodrigo: There's a lack of humanity on social media

Olivia Rodrigo thinks there's a lack of "humanity" on social media. The 18-year-old singer - who has more than a million followers on Twitter and 20 million followers on Instagram - admits that using social media platforms can be "tricky". Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up...
