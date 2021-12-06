Joshua Bassett Says Olivia Rodrigo Hasn’t Spoken To Him Since “Driver’s License” Came Out

"I have a right to stand up for myself," says Joshua Bassett on Thanksgiving day in Upstate New York. The singer and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has invited me to the mountaintop recording studio nestled between Kingston and Woodstock where he’s been living for the past few weeks; the only other presences on its 20 acres are his producer, Davis Naish, and two dogs, Charlie and Chloe. Bassett wants me to hear his three new songs called "Crisis," "Secret," and "Set Me Free,” which are streaming today. He also wants to explain what they’re about, which turns out to be a somewhat complicated endeavor.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO