ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NEN Game Picks: Patriots at Bills

By Morey Hershgordon
mychamplainvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WPRI) – The New England Nation crew gives their game...

www.mychamplainvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
FanSided

Kurt Warner predicts Patrick Mahomes’ presence puts Chiefs on top in AFC

For all the importance placed on various positions on both sides of the ball, the preaching of importance of special teams, or the maxims that speak of the game being won or lost in the trenches, the truth is that nothing matters more when it matters most than what an NFL franchise has at quarterback. When the game of football has the most at stake, in today’s modern game, the quarterback matters most.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bills#Nen#Afc East#American Football#Nen Game Picks#Wpri#The New England Nation
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
TVShowsAce

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Colin Kaepernick’s 2021 net worth is a topic of discussion once again. Fans want to know how the former football star is making money. Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He made his start as a backup quarterback but proved himself with each passing game. Kaepernick quickly...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Controversial Josh Allen hit has Bills’ Sean McDermott fuming at officiating

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got back to their winning ways on Thanksgiving Day, as they took down the New Orleans Saints in a convincing 31-6 road win. While that victory gave Bills Mafia a giant sigh of relief, given how wobbly Buffalo had looked in the few games prior to Week 12, head coach Sean McDermott was not entirely happy about it, particularly because he felt the officials failed to call a penalty on Saints defensive tackle Christian Ringo for hitting Allen in the leg.
NFL
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Bill Belichick Makes Buffalo Bills Fans Laugh With Amazing Comments

The Buffalo Bills suddenly have a neck-and-neck battle with the New England Patriots for who wins the AFC East in 2021. The Patriots won on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and now are 8-4 -- a half-game ahead of the 7-4 Bills. The Patriots are one of the few teams in the league who have not had their bye week yet, so they still have a game in-hand over Buffalo.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
NESN

This Tedy Bruschi Tweet Probably Won’t Sit Well With Sean McDermott

Many would argue Monday night’s Patriots-Bills matchup boiled down to one factor: Coaching. It was another masterclass for Bill Belichick, who put together an unconventional game plan to cope with the extremely unfavorable weather conditions in Buffalo. Sean McDermott’s Bills, meanwhile, failed to make the proper adjustments over the course of the Week 13 contest and ultimately suffered a 14-10 loss on their home turf.
NFL
NESN

Ex-NFL QB Blown Away By Mac Jones’ ‘Ridiculous’ Rookie Season

What Mac Jones currently is doing for the New England Patriots can be appreciated by even the most casual football fan. But for those who actually played the quarterback position in the NFL, it’s tough not to be in awe of the rookie signal-caller. Just ask 1988 MVP Boomer Esiason, who on Monday gushed over the Patriots’ first-year QB.
NFL
thefocus.news

Where is Michael Oher now, is he still playing football in 2021?

The former Baltimore Ravens star was the subject of 2009 film The Blind Side but where is Michael Oher now, and is he still playing football in 2021?. Michael Oher is a former offensive tackle who primarily played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Oher is also well...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy