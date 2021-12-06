ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

NEN Roundtable: Who will have the better career Mac Jones or Josh Allen?

By Morey Hershgordon
mychamplainvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Rosie Langello and Taylor...

www.mychamplainvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Controversial Josh Allen hit has Bills’ Sean McDermott fuming at officiating

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got back to their winning ways on Thanksgiving Day, as they took down the New Orleans Saints in a convincing 31-6 road win. While that victory gave Bills Mafia a giant sigh of relief, given how wobbly Buffalo had looked in the few games prior to Week 12, head coach Sean McDermott was not entirely happy about it, particularly because he felt the officials failed to call a penalty on Saints defensive tackle Christian Ringo for hitting Allen in the leg.
NFL
NBC Sports

Will Bills unleash Josh Allen as a runner tonight?

Tonight, the 2021 Bills finally face the 2021 Patriots. In September, it looked like the annual home-and-home series would be a lopsided laugher in favor of the upstarts. Now, the Patriots seem to be the slightly better team. Obviously, it’ll be decided on the field. May the better team win,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Andy Gresh
The Spun

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Files Interesting Trademark

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is looking to capitalize on his early NFL success. Under an LLC called “Mac 10 Enterprises,” Jones has filed a trademark for a logo to use on all sorts of merchandise and clothing products. The logo will be a simple combination of his initials and jersey number: “MJ10.”
NFL
nbcboston.com

Will Weather Strike a Blow to Mac Jones in Patriots-Bills?

Curran: Will weather strike a blow to Mac Jones in Patriots-Bills? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots and Bills have the stage all to themselves for the biggest game of Week 13. And it’s gonna blow. Winds out of the WSW will be between 25 and 35 MPH...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Beat Bills 14-10, Remain Top Seed In AFC

BOSTON (CBS) —  The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Patriots went into Buffalo with first place in the AFC East on the line, and as they’ve done numerous times over the last two decades, handed the Bills a loss on their home field. The Patriots made it seven straight wins and improved to 9-4 with an absolute rock fight of a win, 14-10, in a cold and windy Buffalo on Monday night. The Patriots remain the top seed in the AFC following Monday’s victory. The Patriots held on despite the Bills making a late charge. With New...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Josh Allen’s inconsistencies have hurt the Bills in recent weeks

In the last few weeks, the Buffalo Bills have gone from seemingly surefire Super Bowl contenders to second place in their division. One of the primary culprits behind their sudden decline is the play of Josh Allen, who, despite remaining an MVP candidate, has had a couple of rocky performances in the last few weeks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nen#American Football#Wpri
Buffalo News

Bills coach: Penalty should have been called for Saints' low hit on Josh Allen

Rarely, if ever, does Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott make public comments – even of the most general variety – about officiating. That changed a bit late Thursday night when McDermott expressed frustration that a penalty wasn't called on Saints defensive tackle Christian Ringo early in the third quarter. Ringo pressured Josh Allen up the middle, forcing him to throw the ball away and then dove at Allen's right leg.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s troubling streak might have Bills fans worried

Josh Allen is setting career highs in areas you don’t want your quarterback to set personal records in. Although he hasn’t doomed the Buffalo Bills just yet, he’ll need to tighten up his passing attack quickly. After being intercepted by Bradley Roby in the first half of Buffalo’s Thanksgiving matchup...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Saints tried to trade up for Mac Jones

The team did try to move into the mix of last year’s five-quarterback first round, however, amid an active night of trade efforts in April. The Saints attempted to trade ahead of the Patriots with the intention of selecting Mac Jones, Jeff Howe of The Athletic notes. Previous reports had...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox Sports Radio

This Was a Measuring Stick Game for Josh Allen and He Failed

Ben Maller thinks that Josh Allen needed to step his game up for this matchup against the Patriots and it simply didn't happen. Ben Maller: "Josh Allen went AWOL. He's the guy with the big contract. He's not the rookie. He's the franchise quarterback and it is his responsibility. Big contract comes with big shoes to fill. Josh Allen got the $258 million contract, congratulations."
NFL
cbslocal.com

POLL: Besides Mac Jones, Who Has Been Patriots’ Most Pleasant Surprise?

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots continued their rise in the AFC standings on Sunday, beating the Titans, 36-13 at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones was solid on the day, racking up 310 yards and two touchdowns. But the quarterback hasn’t been the only strong point for New England during the team’s...
NFL
bostonnews.net

Patriots ride Mac Jones' career day to win over Titans

Mac Jones passed for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns as the host New England Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans 36-13 for their sixth straight win on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass. The rookie quarterback completed 23 of 32 passes and eclipsed his previous high of 307 yards in...
NFL
pff.com

Mac Jones' catchable throws have lowered the New England Patriots' drop rate

Completions don’t come with style points, and New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones won’t be granted any additional yardage if he connects on a 60 mph pass while looking sleek in his uniform. So don’t confuse the lofting passes that come out of Jones’ right hand for a total...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Josh McDaniels is helping wipe away Mac Jones' shortcomings

After the New England Patriots’ 36-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, Mac Jones’ passing chart showed his range, with completions to just about every part of the field. He was 23 of 32 for 310 yards and two touchdowns. His completion percentage (71%) spoke to his efficiency. It looked like another sensational performance and a strong step forward for the rookie quarterback.
NFL
Boston Herald

Josh McDaniels puts Mac Jones’ performance against the Titans in perspective

There have been plenty of different views of Mac Jones’ performance against the Titans. The outside opinions have run the gamut from great to not so good, even with Jones throwing for over 300 yards, with two touchdowns, and a 123.2 quarterback rating. Josh McDaniels’ view?. The Patriots offensive coordinator...
NFL
WGR550

Bills were their own worst enemy

The Bills apparently forgot what they do best on offense. When they finally decided to not be afraid of the wind and trust their quarterback and his rocket arm, a lack of finish did them in.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen: "Start Stacking Wins"

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen addresses the media after the Bills 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints. Topics include: why it was important for the team to get off to a fast start, how the team responded from a short week, how Allen found Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs throughout the game, what he saw from the improved running game for the offense, and how the team is finding ways to win football games.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy