NEN Roundtable: Who will have the better career Mac Jones or Josh Allen?

BOSTON (CBS) — The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Patriots went into Buffalo with first place in the AFC East on the line, and as they’ve done numerous times over the last two decades, handed the Bills a loss on their home field. The Patriots made it seven straight wins and improved to 9-4 with an absolute rock fight of a win, 14-10, in a cold and windy Buffalo on Monday night. The Patriots remain the top seed in the AFC following Monday’s victory. The Patriots held on despite the Bills making a late charge. With New...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO