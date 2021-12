Eugene Bareman would like to see Khabib Nurmagomedov and his crew go back to their old school ways. Baremen, the head coach for many top fighters including UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, isn’t typically one to call anybody out for anything. One of his fighters, Brad Riddell, is set to face Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 44 event. When asked about where Riddell fits in the lightweight title picture, Bareman felt like Riddell may have a better chance at a title shot than Islam Makhachev — before noting that he has lost a bit of respect for Makhachev, Nurmagomedov and the rest of his crew.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO