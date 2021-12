Stefanos Tsitsipas is now a part of a cheeky list. The Greek sensation’s surname has proved quite challenging for people to say, and thus, it now features on the list of the most mispronounced names. The 23-year-old, who has won the 2019 ATP Finals, and was a finalist at the Roland Garros this year, has had a lot of exposure in the recent past. The constant media coverage has led to frequent mispronunciation of his ethnic Greek family name.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO