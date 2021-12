In an interview with Metro, Rhea Ripley spoke about the similarities of her tag team with Nikki ASH and the team of RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle). Here are highlights:. On realizing the teams are similar: “It’s funny, there was actually a moment where we had done our entrance and we were waiting in the ring and it went to a break so everything when black. When we came back from break, RK-Bro’s promo was at that time and it was on the big screen. I was watching it with Nikki, and I was like, “Look it’s us!” I was pointing at it and I looked into the crowd like, ‘It’s the guy version of us!’ This guy in the crowd just burst out laughing. [laughs] I love it, I love it so much and I think they’re just incredible.”

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO