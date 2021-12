After a shaky start to their second innings, Team India managed to put up a decent score of 234/7, thanks to the heroics of Shreyas Iyer (65 off 125) and Wriddhiman Saha (61* off 126), before declaring an hour ahead of stumps on Day 4. With this, they have set a huge target of 284 runs for New Zealand who need to chase it down in 90 overs lest they should settle for a draw. However, Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane has made it very sure that they will indeed be going all out for a win and Ravichandran Ashwin’s early wicket right before stumps has given the blues an edge.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO