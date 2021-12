I have to say, Escape From Tarkov’s latest update has been a fresh experience so far, even if the character movement feels like his legs are tied due to the new player inertia. However, as compensation for it, the new VoIP feature is different and feels very real. So, “clunky movement” meets “fancy talk.” So, have you tried the new VoIP proximity-based voice chat or not? Well, if not, that’s maybe because you do not have it activated, and that’s the first thing you should do.

