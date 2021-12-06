Disney World's operating hours extended during December 2021 at Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom

Nobody decks the halls quite like Walt Disney World. The resort has more than 1,500 decorated trees for the holidays, with four enormous, towering trees at the entrance to each theme park. But there's so much more magic to see without even stepping foot inside a park. Disney World's resort hotel trees are just as impressive and they're all themed to the specific location, from an elegant, Victorian-inspired tree at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to a cozy, rustic-chic tree at Disney's Fort Wilderness Lodge. If you can't make it down to the mouse house this holiday season, we've curated our favorite designs. Grab a cup of cocoa or mulled wine and take a virtual tour of these gorgeous, over-the-top trees.

