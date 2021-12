As a sports analyst and internet personality, I say a lot of things on the radio and Twitter. I try to be mostly positive, but in-game reactions and tweeting hundreds of times a game, I'm sure some things slip through the cracks. I know for a fact that I've said some things about Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator Keith Patterson and his defense over the last three years that I'd probably regret now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO