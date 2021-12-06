This Wine Advent Calendar from Sam’s in Bossier Makes us Merry

From adorable melting snowmen to sweet gelato flights, Aldi's seasonal releases have been largely receiving positive reviews from customers. However, there is one holiday item that has been generating quite a few negative reviews online. This year, Aldi released several creative adult Advent calendars, featuring products like wine, cheese, premium chocolate, and beer, that are sure to delight just about every palette. But the affordable grocery chain didn't want people to have all the fun. In addition to releasing calendars with treats for humans, they also released a Pure Being Advent Calendar for cats. Featuring 25 all-natural salmon cat treats for each day of December, the calendar is designed to help get every member of the family, even the furry ones, involved in the holiday fun, according to Aldi.

