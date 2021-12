Although Michael Chandler fell short to Charles Oliveira, he doesn’t see the Brazilian holding on to the belt for too much longer. Oliveira captured the vacant lightweight title by knocking out Chandler at UFC 262 in May, but the win didn’t come without a bit of adversity. Chandler was able to rock and badly hurt Oliveira at the end of Round 1, but “Do Bronx” showed championship mettle by storming into Round 2 with a big left hook which sat Chandler down and crowned him as champion.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO