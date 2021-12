Since Final Fantasy XIV‘s Endwalker early access began, the servers have been flooded. The servers have been so full that players are getting Error 2002 while waiting in queue to log in. This can be quite annoying since when you get this error you must close your game and run the risk of losing your spot in the queue. That can mean an hour’s worth of waiting down the drain as the queues are normally around 4,000 players long to log into Final Fantasy XIV. Alongside login issues, some players are confused about how to claim their collector’s edition content. Let’s go over what Error 2002 is and what you can do about it.

