Michael J. Fox Shares Why He Retired From Acting And His Regrets

Actor Michael J. Fox retired from acting in 2020. He decided to quit acting due to the progression of his Parkinson’s disease but admitted there are a few roles that he regrets not taking. Michael opened up about the tough decision to retire last year.

He said, “I reached the point where I couldn’t rely on my ability to speak on any given day. Which meant I couldn’t act comfortably at all anymore. So, last year I gave it up.” Even though he’s happy with his long career, there were a few roles he decided against that he now regrets.

Michael J. Fox retired from acting last year due to his Parkinson’s disease

GREEDY, Michael J. Fox, 1994, © Universal/courtesy Everett Collection, GRDY 017 S, Photo by: Everett Collection (62886)

He explained, “One is ‘Ghost.’ Now I can’t imagine anyone other than Patrick Swayze doing it.” He also said he would like to do Casualties of War again. He said, “With a better understanding of the cruelty and suffering and beauty and sublime qualities of all the mishegoss that I was trying to negotiate. While not getting beat up by Sean Penn.”

CASUALTIES OF WAR, Michael J. Fox, 1989, ©Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

While he is often frustrated by his Parkinson’s, he also aims to live a very optimistic and positive life. With acting behind him, he now focuses on his foundation to help find the cure and new treatments for Parkinson’s.

Michael J. Fox with his Emmy Award, 1987 / Everett Collection

When asked about his legacy, he shared, “I hope people will enjoy my work as an actor. Get something from it. I hope people see the sincerity in the things I’ve said and done. If I’ve positively helped anybody with Parkinson’s, that’s great too.”