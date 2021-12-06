ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael J. Fox Shares Why He Retired From Acting And His Regrets

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1W9p_0dFNoFY500

Actor Michael J. Fox retired from acting in 2020. He decided to quit acting due to the progression of his Parkinson’s disease but admitted there are a few roles that he regrets not taking. Michael opened up about the tough decision to retire last year.

He said, “I reached the point where I couldn’t rely on my ability to speak on any given day. Which meant I couldn’t act comfortably at all anymore. So, last year I gave it up.” Even though he’s happy with his long career, there were a few roles he decided against that he now regrets.

Michael J. Fox retired from acting last year due to his Parkinson’s disease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kadhr_0dFNoFY500
GREEDY, Michael J. Fox, 1994, © Universal/courtesy Everett Collection, GRDY 017 S, Photo by: Everett Collection (62886)

He explained, “One is ‘Ghost.’ Now I can’t imagine anyone other than Patrick Swayze doing it.” He also said he would like to do Casualties of War again. He said, “With a better understanding of the cruelty and suffering and beauty and sublime qualities of all the mishegoss that I was trying to negotiate. While not getting beat up by Sean Penn.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGWs7_0dFNoFY500
CASUALTIES OF WAR, Michael J. Fox, 1989, ©Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

While he is often frustrated by his Parkinson’s, he also aims to live a very optimistic and positive life. With acting behind him, he now focuses on his foundation to help find the cure and new treatments for Parkinson’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2uVv_0dFNoFY500
Michael J. Fox with his Emmy Award, 1987 / Everett Collection

When asked about his legacy, he shared, “I hope people will enjoy my work as an actor. Get something from it. I hope people see the sincerity in the things I’ve said and done. If I’ve positively helped anybody with Parkinson’s, that’s great too.”

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Michael J. Fox Does Not Expect Parkinson’s Cure In His Lifetime

Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox has long been an outspoken advocate for Parkinson’s patients. Himself an individual living with the condition, he has provided millions in research funding. Despite this, Fox does not anticipate science developing a cure to Parkinson’s in his lifetime. Fox spoke with AARP...
SCIENCE
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Michael J Fox
Person
Patrick Swayze
CNET

Michael J. Fox is AARP's cover boy, and movie mom Lea Thompson feels old

Michael J. Fox is 60, but to many fans, he's still the sassy, young Alex P. Keaton from Family Ties, or the time-traveling Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movie series. So it might be a shock to see him show up on the cover of AARP The Magazine, the bimonthly magazine for the nonprofit group for people over age 50.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Said And Done#Casualties Of War
Best Life

This Is the One Thing Michael J. Fox Wants You to Know About Parkinson's

Ever since Michael J. Fox went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1998, he has been an outspoken advocate for those with the disorder. His foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, has raised over a billion dollars for Parkinson's research, and the actor has continued to share his experience witth the public, which has undoubtedly helped numerous other Parkinson's patients. Now, in a new interview with AARP the Magazine, Fox has shared his advice for those living with Parkinson's, including what he believes they should and shouldn't do to maintain a positive outlook. Read on to find out what Fox had to say about the advice he follows himself.
SCIENCE
weisradio.com

Michael J. Fox on retiring from acting, embracing optimism, and re-discovering what people love about ‘Back to the Future’

Michael J. Fox covers the December-January issue of AARP the Magazine, as the now-60-year-old actor-turned activist nears the 30-year anniversary of his Parkinson’s diagnosis. As previously reported, Fox underwent surgery in 2018 to have a benign tumor removed from around his spinal cord. During his recovery, he fell at home,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KXLY

Michael J Fox: Gratitude makes optimism sustainable

Michael J Fox believes “gratitude makes optimism sustainable”. The 60-year-old actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 – but that hasn’t stopped him from retaining a positive mindset and an optimistic approach to life. He shared: “For one thing, I am genuinely a happy guy. I don’t have a...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Michael J Fox recently “got the spirit” of Back to the Future

We all enjoy Back to the Future right? The time travel movie is an ’80s classic, with great performances, direction, and music. Michael J Fox, who plays lead character Marty McFly, only really understood the appeal of the science fiction movie recently. “It’s amazing — more people, of all ages,...
MOVIES
Vibe

Michael B. Jordan Shares Why He Went Public With Lori Harvey

What many immediately presumed was a publicity stunt has proven not to be as Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan celebrated their one-year anniversary on Nov. 16. With every adorable photo and video the attractive couple shared regarding their romantic relationship, Turtle and Nugget (as they affectionately call each other) are now considered to be Hollywood’s latest relationship goals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) Jordan went Instagram public for the first time about his lady on her 24th birthday and in his recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the notoriously private former bachelor revealed...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Yoo Ah In shares thoughts on his acting career

Yoo Ah In recently had a video interview with Wikitree and talked about his recent project, 'Hellbound,' as well as his acting career. Yoo Ah In made his debut back in 2004 through the drama 'Honest Living' as an extra and officially became recognized for his role in the sitcom 'Sharp.' Now, he will be celebrating the 18th anniversary of his debut. In this interview, he shared what he thought about the nearly 20 years of his acting career and how his attitude towards acting changed over the years.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

What We Know About Valerie Bertinelli's Split From Husband Tom Vitale

We don't know much about Valerie Bertinelli's impending split, as this story is still breaking, but we do know that it's true: She filed papers on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, per TMZ, in LA, requesting legal separation from her husband of 10 years (and favorite cooking partner) Tom Vitale. The filing cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation. The award-winning actress and Food Network star asked that neither party receive spousal support, and that their prenup be honored.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy