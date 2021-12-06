The Legal Impact of Libor on Contracts and Business

The anti-money laundering, or AML, field continues to evolve and grow more complex. The pandemic has shown how fraudsters exploit emergencies. Climate change will exacerbate disaster-related fraud and abuse and drive mass migration. Economic inequality, political instability, and the rise of domestic violent extremism can lead to suspicious activity that financial institutions, or FIs, should monitor and report on. Tax evasion remains a common theme across these changing risk types. Innovations in technology, payment systems, and digital assets have the potential to both mitigate and exacerbate these risks. FIs assessing money laundering exposure should seek to understand the underlying drivers of those risks as they design programs commensurate with their size and complexity.
