The Legal Impact of Libor on Contracts and Business

LIBOR has taken longer to exit the stage than Lawrence Olivier, but the final curtain call is coming for the index. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has now finalized the rule for how creditors must select replacements for LIBOR, the London Interbank Offered Rate, once used for adjusting many financial products including derivatives and adjustable-rate mortgages. The CFPB release says no new financial contracts may reference LIBOR as the relevant index after the end of 2021 and it cannot be used for existing financial contracts as of June 2023.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO