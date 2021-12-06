ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Legal Impact of Libor on Contracts and Business

bloombergtax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 comes to an end, many companies will have ceased using the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, in their contracts—though some reports suggest that the one-day, one-month, six-month and one-year Libor rates may continue to be published through June 2023. The reference rate has long been used...

news.bloombergtax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Lawyers write the future for $200tn of post-Libor deals

Lary Stromfeld, a senior lawyer at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in New York, has spent much of his working life dealing in big numbers. Still, the $200tn stakes in his latest project took matters to a new level — even for him. That project was to help the US...
LAW
bloombergtax.com

Litigation Finance: New Possibilities for a Maturing Sector

Litigation finance is going mainstream. The search for non-correlated and equity-like returns has driven investment and resulted in a maturing litigation finance sector poised to increase opportunities for financiers and consumers. These consumers are typically law firms funding operations by financing claims portfolios, individual plaintiffs financing expensive litigation, and corporate...
ECONOMY
Inman.com

It's the end of the road for LIBOR mortgages

It’s the end of the road for what the nation’s top mortgage regulator calls an “opaque and too easily manipulated index” famously tied to “exploding” adjustable-rate mortgages and other loans. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today issued a final rule for what regulators envision as “an orderly transition” away from...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libor#Overnight Rate#Reference Rate#Interest Rates#Business Value#Sofr#Usd
abladvisor.com

It Pays to be Proactive Transitioning from LIBOR

LIBOR is winding down and new benchmarks are emerging to take its place. In May, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase completed the first trade of a complex derivative product using the Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index, developed specifically to replace LIBOR. The impact on lenders will be significant as it has been widely used by banks to price loans and other financial instruments.
ECONOMY
bloombergtax.com

Global Tax Pact Nudges Accounting Rule-Setters Into Politics

Tax-pact link may prompt governments to intervene in accounting. ‘Not their reason for being': Rule-makers have different purpose. The new 137-country agreement to overhaul global taxation could step up pressure on some groups that had nothing to do with it—the panels that set corporate accounting rules. The agreement uses a...
INCOME TAX
massachusettsnewswire.com

Carbon Asset Network appoints Wurtz & Associates Legal Counsel for Blockchain Smart Contracts

Carbon Asset Network appoints Wurtz and Associates. CHEYENNE, Wyo. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Carbon Asset Network (CAN) announces that Oklahoma-based Wurtz & Associates will provide oversight and facilitation of the blockchain-based “smart contracts” related to the recently revealed initiative by CAN. Through an innovative protocol, this process tokenizes land resources for carbon sequestration and protection of the soil and water resources. The initiative makes use of the natural process of photosynthesis, which reduces carbon in the air.
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

House Passes LIBOR Replacement Legislation for ‘Tough Legacy’ Contracts

The federal government is a giant step closer to helping the phase out of a key standard for interest rates in financial contracts, including mortgages. On Wednesday night, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill that would set up a framework for allowing for the trouble-free replacement of the benchmark U.S. Dollar London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) interest rate in many financial contracts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
newmilfordspectrum.com

How the End of LIBOR Will Impact the Commercial Real-Estate Industry

For many years, LIBOR, or the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, served as a globally accepted benchmark, deriving rates from the U.S. dollar, the British pound, the Euro, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen — all based on estimated transaction rates. This index has played a major role in a variety of financial products, including commercial real-estate mortgages.
REAL ESTATE
bloombergtax.com

Week in Insights: Tax Collections and Policy Changes

Over the past few months, chatter about tax collections—and specifically, how best to increase collections—has been center stage in many discussions about tax. We’ve been talking about targeted enforcement, bounties for turning in tax evaders, and even whether the Internal Revenue Service should have more access to your bank information to track down those who aren’t paying their fair share.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Here's an investment option to protect against inflation

Inflation jumped 6.8% from a year ago, according to the latest data. If inflation is above what you’re earning in Treasurys, that part of your portfolio loses buying power. But, there are other investments that can make up for it. Investors wary that high inflation will erode the value...
BUSINESS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

CFPB Announces Final Rule for LIBOR Transition

LIBOR has taken longer to exit the stage than Lawrence Olivier, but the final curtain call is coming for the index. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has now finalized the rule for how creditors must select replacements for LIBOR, the London Interbank Offered Rate, once used for adjusting many financial products including derivatives and adjustable-rate mortgages. The CFPB release says no new financial contracts may reference LIBOR as the relevant index after the end of 2021 and it cannot be used for existing financial contracts as of June 2023.
PERSONAL FINANCE
dsnews.com

CPFB Issues New Rule on LIBOR-Linked Accounts

A criminal London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) rate-setting conspiracy that implicated major international banks has resulted in the. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) finalizing a rule to transition away from the LIBOR interest rate index for all consumer financial products starting in 2022. The rule establishes how creditors must select...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bloombergtax.com

The Future of Anti-Money Laundering: Assessing Risks by Understanding Crises

The anti-money laundering, or AML, field continues to evolve and grow more complex. The pandemic has shown how fraudsters exploit emergencies. Climate change will exacerbate disaster-related fraud and abuse and drive mass migration. Economic inequality, political instability, and the rise of domestic violent extremism can lead to suspicious activity that financial institutions, or FIs, should monitor and report on. Tax evasion remains a common theme across these changing risk types. Innovations in technology, payment systems, and digital assets have the potential to both mitigate and exacerbate these risks. FIs assessing money laundering exposure should seek to understand the underlying drivers of those risks as they design programs commensurate with their size and complexity.
ECONOMY
bloombergtax.com

Continuing Success of Tax Mediation in the U.K.

The latest alternative dispute resolution, or ADR, statistics in the recently published Annual Report from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) demonstrate resilience in the face of Covid-19 interruption. When lockdown hit unexpectedly in March 2020, HMRC had to pivot 180 degrees with its mediation service offering. Social distancing restrictions meant...
ECONOMY
irei.com

Lending in volatile markets: Commercial real estate debt investors face headwinds from many directions

Liquidity within global real estate financing markets remains deep. Several major catalysts — including the health crisis; the macro environment; a raft of sector-specific headwinds; and increased climate risk and environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements — are collectively institutionalising change in how the financing market is structured and how loans are underwritten. Overall, the debt markets are in relatively good shape as we begin the new year, but headwinds seemingly from every direction are complicating the risk assessment for lenders.
REAL ESTATE
The Press

Ironclad Delivers Complete Visibility to Business Contracts

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's State of Digital Contracting event, Ironclad unveiled powerful new capabilities to provide visibility into in-flight contracts and engagement data, including digital turn tracking for contract negotiation, a more powerful contract dashboard, and Insights, a new way to understand digital contract data.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy