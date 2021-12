Nothing feels quite as magical as a White Christmas. Unfortunately for Lubbock, the chance of that happening is quite slim. According to the National Weather Service, within the past 100 years, Lubbock has only seen snow on Christmas day 15 times. In most of those instances, the snow either didn’t stick or it wasn’t enough to truly be considered a White Christmas. Out of the 15 days, we saw some form of now, only seven days had between one to three inches of show.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO