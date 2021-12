Nick Sheridan is out, and Walt Bell is in. Tons is riding on this choice to lead the offense and quarterback room for Tom Allen, so let’s hope it works out. After a disastrous season on the offensive side of the ball that saw Indiana start four different quarterbacks, the page has been officially turned and it’s time for a new group to learn and lead a new offense for the Hoosiers in 2022. Let’s take a look at where the personnel in the room currently stands.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO