ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Crowell & Moring grows again in London with McGuireWoods team

By Sara Merken
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23obUQ_0dFNnEd900

(Reuters) - Crowell & Moring is continuing its expansion effort in London by adding a four-lawyer derivatives team from McGuireWoods, the firm said on Monday.

Jennifer Kafcas and Charles Wakiwaka join Washington, D.C.-founded Crowell's financial services practice as partners while Alvino van Schalkwyk and Lauren Blaber join as counsel.

The team represents investment banks and private equity funds on structured finance and derivatives transactions in the U.S., U.K. and European markets, the firm said.

McGuireWoods didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

Crowell chair Philip Inglima said the new team is "in some ways a bookends to the Kibbe & Orbe New York move."

The firm combined with Wall Street boutique Kibbe & Orbe in April. That deal brought in financial services lawyers in New York and London, but disproportionately in New York, Inglima said.

Crowell's London office has expanded from seven to 35 lawyers in the past three years, according to a firm representative. The growth has taken place under Robert Weekes, managing partner of the London office, who joined Crowell from Squire Patton Boggs in January 2019.

Crowell has made several other geographic growth plays this year. The firm opened a Denver outpost with seven lawyers in October and gained a Midwest foothold by combining with 60-lawyer intellectual property boutique Brinks Gilson & Lione in July.

The firm also opened in Doha, Qatar, in 2020 with a team of lawyers from Squire Patton Boggs.

Inglima said the firm is looking to potentially add more lawyers in Chicago, San Francisco and New York.

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Fordham Observer

Fordham London Program Has More to Offer Than Just Classes

After a yearlong intermission due to COVID-19, Fordham reopened its most popular London study abroad program this fall with fewer than 50 students. Fordham London is slowly returning to regular numbers for the spring — about 350 students have registered for the upcoming semester — but things are still not fully back to normal.
EDUCATION
prweek.com

Movers and Shakers: TikTok, Transport for London, Franses and more

Giles Derrington has left Deliveroo, where he was head of public affairs, to join TikTok as senior public policy and government relations manager. Transport for London director of news Matt Brown has joined the board of media regulator IPSO. R. Agency has hired former Frank UK director Laura Jones as...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Done Deals: Farfetch Acquires Luxury Resale Platform Luxclusif + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 9, 2021: Farfetch Limited has acquired resale platform Luxclusif for an undisclosed sum. According to a statement, the acquisition includes Luxclusif’s technology platform, and the Luxclusif team will join Farfetch group. This acquisition will allow Farfetch to significantly accelerate its resale capabilities through the development of key technology and service features such as automated pricing, and faster geographic and category expansion of its resale service, “Farfetch Second Life,” according to the luxury shopping platform. “Luxclusif...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Reuters

Swiss Life to buy Swiss Re's Elips Life business

ZURICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Swiss Re has agreed to sell its life insurance subsidiary Elips Life to fellow Swiss insurance company Swiss Life, the two companies said on Friday. Elips Life, headquartered in Liechtenstein, is an insurance company for institutional clients such as pension funds,, associations and companies. It focuses on insurance products that cover the financial consequences of death and disability.
BUSINESS
AFP

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcguirewoods#Lawyers#Uk#Crowell Moring#European#Kibbe Orbe#Brinks Gilson Lione
Deadline

Emerging Market Research Firm Vault AI Closes $8M Series A Round Co-Led By Hearst Ventures And PICO Venture Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Vault AI, an emerging market research firm blending artificial intelligence with more traditional methodology, has closed an $8 million Series A funding round. Co-leading the round were Israel-based PICO Venture Partners and Hearst Ventures, the investment arm of Hearst Corp. and an early backer of companies like Roku, Pandora and BuzzFeed. Other participants in the Series A included former Sony Pictures Entertainment Vice Chairman Yair Landau as well as existing Vault investors TV Azteca and Sky/ProSieben-backed Remagine Ventures. Vault’s executive roster includes industry veterans like Abe Recio, formerly an SVP at Sony, who is chief product officer, and Rachel Kraus, a...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Media-Telecom Deals Value Hits Record, but M&A May Slow, PwC Projects

High-profile content deals — such as the planned Discovery-WarnerMedia merger and Amazon’s takeover of MGM, along with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transactions — boosted M&A activity in the media and telecommunications industries for the past 12 months through mid-November, PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a Thursday report. “Following a rebound in the second half of 2020,” the firm said, “2021 proved to be a strong year for M&A activity” in the space. It noted that 804 announced deals, a 27 percent increase over the comparable 12-month period a year earlier. And the value of announced deals in the space totaled a record...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
Variety

Horizon Media, Madison Avenue’s Long-Time Independent Media Shop, Sells Minority Stake

Horizon Media, one of the largest advertising companies not owned by the big publicly-traded entities that dominate the industry, intends to sell off a minority stake to investment firms, ending its decades of pursuing a purely go-it-alone strategy. Horizon, long controlled by entrepreneur Bill Koenigsberg, said it had sold a piece of the company to Temasek, a Singapore investment firm. LionTree Advisors, an investment firm led by Aryeh Bourkoff, will also become an investor as part of the transaction.  Financial terms were not disclosed, but Koenigsberg is to remain “the long-term majority shareholder” of the agency. Horizon was founded in 1989,...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

UK's Covid cases spike again amid growing Omicron wave: Daily infections jump 15% in a week to 45,691 as Boris warns super-mutant variant IS 'more transmissible' with numbers doubling every two days

Britain's Covid crisis continued to surge today in the face of the spiralling Omicron crisis, with cases increasing again on last week and Boris Johnson warning the super-mutant variant is more transmissible. Government figures showed there were 45,691 new positive tests over the last 24 hours, up 15 per cent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nosh.com

Feed the Team: Growing as a Leader and Brand

Lenny and Larry’s CEO Jolie Weber will expound on how the lessons she learned from heading a turnaround at snack brand Wise has impacted her current strategy at the protein snack brand for both team building as well as sales growth. Featuring Jolie Weber, CEO, Lenny & Larry's.
ECONOMY
Variety

Vivendi to Acquire Amber Capital’s Stake in Lagardere, Sets Takeover Bid in February 2022

Vivendi, the parent company of Canal Plus Group, is set to acquire a 17.5% stake in Lagardere, the French media, publishing and travel retail conglomerate, from Amber Capital in the next few days. Vivendi will own 45.1% of the Lagardère capital following the acquisition of 24,685,108 shares at a price of €24.10 ($27.27) per share. The company said the transaction will not imply any cash transfers from either party since Amber Capital will keep the funds received as cash collateral from Vivendi. If approved by regulatory authorities, the transaction will place Vivendi above the 30% share capital and voting right threshold in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks eye best week in two months, U.S. inflation in focus

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell after an eight-day rally on Friday, ahead of U.S. inflation data, but headed for their best week in two months. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0135 GMT, the KOSPI fell 19.45 points, or 0.64%, to 3,010.12, set to snap a seven-day rally. ** The index was set to gain 1.37% on a weekly basis, the sharpest in eight weeks. It added 1.09% rise a week earlier. ** Tech shares led Friday's decline, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling 1.28% and 2.43%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem also slumped 2.01%. ** Closely-watched U.S. inflation figures are due later in the day, with a Reuters poll of economists expecting a 6.8% rise for November, overtaking October's 6.2% increase, the fastest gain in 31 years. The Federal Reserve is expected to offer clues on the timing of rate hikes at its meeting next week. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 7,022 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, with a total of 63 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. ** On the main KOSPI board, foreigners were net sellers of 118.6 billion won ($100.78 million) worth of shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,177.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close. ** It is set to rise 0.27% for the week, following a 1.12% gain a week earlier. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,176.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,176.4. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 109.23. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 2.170%. ($1 = 1,176.8000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy