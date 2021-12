When the clock struck midnight, the MLB officially entered a lockout, and from the looks of it, this could last a while. I’m not expecting this to end anytime soon, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this trickled into Spring Training, resulting in a delayed start of the season. That’s how far apart the two sides are, and the owners, in particular, don’t seem too worried about meeting the players halfway. They believe they have the leverage, and they don’t mind waiting.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO