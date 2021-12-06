ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Former Congressmember Max Rose to run for old seat

By Ben Brachfeld
politicsny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Democratic Congressmember Max Rose announced Monday that he...

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Rose to run for Congress again, Malliotakis responds

Former U.S. Rep. Max Rose, a Democrat, is running to reclaim his former seat in the 2022 election — against the same opponent. The district, known as the 11th C.D., includes a swath of Brooklyn from Bay Ridge to Gravesend as well as all of Staten Island. Rose, who...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Max Rose Fear Mongers and Announces He’s Running for Congress Again

AHHHHHHHHHHHH ANOTHER FEARFUL DEMOCRAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE DON’T NEED. Max Rose is beating a dead horse. Last election, Rose thought he had the election in the bag and spent a lot of money on television ads mocking de Blasio. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis is the Republican Max Rose is facing.
BROOKLYN, NY
buzzfeednews.com

Democrat Max Rose Announced A Comeback Campaign For His Old House Seat

WASHINGTON — Former representative Max Rose officially announced he’s running to reclaim the seat of New York’s 11th Congressional District after losing to a Donald Trump ally last year. Rose announced his campaign Monday on Twitter, setting up a potential rematch with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, the sole Republican member of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Dem Max Rose runs for rematch in House race in New York

Former Rep. Max Rose announced Monday he is running again for the House seat in New York that he lost in 2020 to Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. “I’m running for Congress in #NY11 because I can’t sit by while Republicans tear us apart just to hold onto power. The America we believe in is possible — one that is safe, affordable and fair,” Mr. Rose, a Democrat, said in a tweet. “All we need are leaders willing to risk it all to fight for it.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

Max Rose throws hat into the ring to retake House seat from Malliotakis

Former Democratic Rep. Max Rose announced Monday he’ll try to retake the seat in New York's 11th Congressional District that he lost to Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis last year. His announcement comes as Republicans picked up ground locally in November’s elections — with the GOP gaining two seats in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

House Republican says party backlash for infrastructure vote 'small price to pay' as tensions simmer

After Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., voted for the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package last month, her office was inundated with angry phone calls. She wasn't alone. The 13 Republicans who voted for the legislation drew ire from the party's growing far-right flank and former President Donald Trump, who said he would support primary challengers. Phone lines were flooded, and some members got death threats. In Nassau County, New York, a man was arrested and accused of making an explicit death threat against Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., who voted for the infrastructure package, The Associated Press reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Max Rose
Nicole Malliotakis
Washington Times

Trump should ‘just shut up,’ longest-serving House member says

Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican, had a stark message for former President Donald Trump, telling him to “just shut up” about his opinions. Mr. Young praised Mr. Trump’s policies, though he said his boisterous personality overshadows the impact of his work. “I think his policy is just so good,” Mr....
POTUS
kqennewsradio.com

HOYLE TO RUN FOR DEFAZIO’S CONGRESSINAL SEAT

It didn’t take long for the first candidate to emerge following Congressman Peter DeFazio’s announcement that he will retire after his current term in Congress ends. Oregon’s Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle threw her hat into the ring only hours later. A statement from Hoyle issued Wednesday afternoon paid tribute to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Asheville Citizen-Times

Edwards, GOP critic of Madison Cawthorn's Jan. 6 actions, to run for former Cawthorn seat

HENDERSONVILLE — Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards, an outspoken critic of right-wing Rep. Madison Cawthorn "inflaming" Americans against each other before the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, said he is running for Cawthorn's former seat. Edwards, a three-term senator who, like Cawthorn, hails from Henderson County, made the announcement Nov. 30 in front of the county's historic courthouse, standing before copies of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. ...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
keranews.org

Freshman state Rep. Jasmine Crockett is running for Dallas congressional seat

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett announced Wednesday she is running to succeed U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a fellow Dallas Democrat who announced her retirement four days ago. Crockett made the announcement during a news conference at Dallas. As it began, Johnson issued a statement endorsing Crockett. "A vibrant congressional district...
DALLAS, TX
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Lauren Boebert’s hate show

I was going to write today about the spread of the potentially deadly Omicron variant of COVID-19, but I’m afraid there’s another dangerous virus making its rounds — threatening Colorado, threatening America, threatening to normalize bigotry, threatening democracy itself — that also must be addressed. This virus, sadly, has no...
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Claim Rep. Ilhan Omar Never Apologized, But She Has

WASHINGTON ― Republicans have been inaccurately deflecting criticism of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) by claiming Omar never faced consequences for her own controversial comments. “On the Democrat side they want to only go after Republicans,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Matt Gaetz Chills Critics With ‘Terrifying’ Prediction About GOP In 2022

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Tuesday envisioned an extremist Republican takeover of House oversight in a speech that critics slammed as “terrifying.”. “We are going to take power after this next election and when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no real oversight and no real subpoenas,” Gaetz told a news conference highlighting District of Columbia jail conditions for accused U.S. Capitol rioters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Comments / 0

