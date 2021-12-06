Former Congressmember Max Rose to run for old seat

Former Rep. Max Rose announced Monday he is running again for the House seat in New York that he lost in 2020 to Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. “I’m running for Congress in #NY11 because I can’t sit by while Republicans tear us apart just to hold onto power. The America we believe in is possible — one that is safe, affordable and fair,” Mr. Rose, a Democrat, said in a tweet. “All we need are leaders willing to risk it all to fight for it.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO