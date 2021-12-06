Warriors Were Among Teams Interested In Ricky Rubio Had He Been Bought Out By Cavs

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points on his 27th birthday to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104 on Monday night. The defending NBA Finals MVP connected on all three of his three-point attempts and collected 12 rebounds en route to the victory. His 15 points in the fourth quarter proved to be critical as the Cavs were able to get to within two points in the game's final frame. Jrue Holiday had 20 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds while Khris Middleton chipped in 21 points and eight assists. The Bucks are unbeatable when the Bucks' big three are in the lineup together, going 11-0 so far this season. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points while four other players reached double figures in the loss.

