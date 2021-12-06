ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors Were Among Teams Interested In Ricky Rubio Had He Been Bought Out By Cavs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Ricky Rubio in the offseason, the expectation around the league was that...

ClutchPoints

Ricky Rubio’s true feelings on Cavs after getting upset over Timberwolves trade

There used to be a time when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio was one of the youngest and most promising talents in the NBA. Although he’s not managed to make that jump into superstar status — or even into All-Star territory — what he’s doing this season with the Cavs is making people turn their heads again on the Spanish court general, who landed in The Land following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in August.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
theScore

NBA Monday best bets: Thunder, Cavs deserve more respect as 'dogs

Magic @ 76ers (-15, 208.5), 7 p.m. ET. How many teams in the NBA really deserve to be giving 15 points to anyone? That list shouldn't include the 76ers, who have lost seven of their last 10 ATS and own just two victories by 15 or more points through their first 20 contests.
NBA
Ricky Rubio
The Cavs Blew Out the Mavericks 114-96

DALLAS, TX -- The Cavaliers had an impressive showing in Dallas tonight in their win against the Mavericks.. The Cavs final score, 114-96 over the Mavericks. Jarret Allen had 28 points on the night for the Cavaliers and Luca Doncic had 25 total points on the night for the Mavericks.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Crushes Rim During Big Quarter Against Cavs

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell rocked the rim with a crushing slam dunk during a big first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers hosted the Jazz on Sunday, December 5. With 3:56 left in the opening quarter, Mitchell drove down the middle of the court...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

RUMOR: Golden State’s Foiled Plan To Partner Stephen Curry With Ricky Rubio, Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are playing like a finely tuned machine this season, but what could have been if they added Ricky Rubio over the offseason to the roster and partnered him with Stephen Curry in the backcourt? According to sources of Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, the Warriors showed interest in Rubio back in the offseason, as many thought that the Cleveland Cavaliers were an unlikely destination for the Spanish veteran.
NBA
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Golden State Warriors
Bucks take out Cavs

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points on his 27th birthday to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104 on Monday night. The defending NBA Finals MVP connected on all three of his three-point attempts and collected 12 rebounds en route to the victory. His 15 points in the fourth quarter proved to be critical as the Cavs were able to get to within two points in the game's final frame. Jrue Holiday had 20 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds while Khris Middleton chipped in 21 points and eight assists. The Bucks are unbeatable when the Bucks' big three are in the lineup together, going 11-0 so far this season. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points while four other players reached double figures in the loss.
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Love has interesting admission about LeBron James-era Cavs

As the last man standing from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA title team, Kevin Love is now spilling some tea about that era. In an episode this week of Bleacher Report’s “Full-Bodied” with former Cavs teammate Channing Frye, Love made an interesting admission about the 2016 squad led by LeBron James.
NBA
ksl.com

'That was Ricky right there': Rubio doing same thing in Cleveland he did for Jazz

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell couldn't help but smile when reflecting on his matchup with Darius Garland moments after Utah survived a 109-108 game against Cleveland. He thought of the way Garland responded when the Jazz were up by 15, how he trash talked and the extra swing passes he made late — he had a pretty good idea where all of that came from.
NBA
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland gets the star treatment from Bucks: What it means for the Cavs – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after watching (on TV) the Cavs lose 112-104 in Milwaukee Monday night:. 1. A year ago, could you imagine this? Not just the Cavs having a 13-12 record playing one of the NBA’s toughest early-season schedules. But how about this: The scouting report saying if you want to shut down the Cavs, you have to stop Darius Garland?
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Why He Broke Up With His Fiancee In 2014: "I Love This Girl. But I Didn't Love Her The Right Way."

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.
NBA

