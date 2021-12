Dylan Lee rode a strong season as a reliever in Triple-A to a very late call to the majors, and then found himself in the World Series record books when all was said and done. Dylan Lee was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 10th round of the 2016 draft out of California State University, Fresno (Fresno State). He was never really a prospect, and was transitioned to relief after 19 mediocre starts in A-ball in 2018. After a poor 2019 in Triple-A and what must have been a not-particularly-inspiring alternate site performance in 2020, he was released by the Marlins at the end of Spring Training in 2021 and signed with the Atlanta Braves on April 15, 2021, where he was assigned to pitch at the Triple-A level once the minor league season began.

