Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Flash episode “Armageddon, Part 3.” Read at your own risk!. The Flash continued Barry’s quest for answers on how he allegedly destroys the world in ten years time, and after an attempt to have his powers removed by Black Lightning, Barry finally came to accept that he might not actually be the problem. With few answers in the present, Barry managed to jump to the year 2031, in which he experienced something that absolutely blew my mind. Now, as we await the next episode, I can only imagine what comes next with the return of Tom Cavanagh’s Eobard Thawne and his supposed marriage... to Iris, of all people!

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO