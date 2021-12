If you’re a sports fan, you may know Rich Paul best for being LeBron James’ agent. However, Rich Paul isn’t your typical sports agent. He is a successful entrepreneur who is focused on changing the landscape for professional athletes through empowerment and education. Thanks to Klutch Academy, his new reality show on BET, people are getting the chance to see the inner workings of Rich Paul’s business and get an understanding of how he approaches each draft season. Even though he’s already been in the game for almost 20 years, in many ways, Rich Paul is just getting started. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rich Paul.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO