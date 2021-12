NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A re-imagined “West Side Story” is now playing in movie theaters across the country. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is a fresh new look at a beloved classic, hoping to attract a new generation of fans. It’s described as a “West Side Story” of our time. “It is beyond belief,” costume designer Paul Tazewell said. CBS2 sat down with Tazewell, who created the iconic looks and says getting the call from Spielberg was a bit frightening. But, he says, “I couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful experience.” Tazewell began his journey with extensive research, looking at photographs from 1950s...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO