Thursday night in Victoria might have featured one of the hottest High School football playoff games in the state. The Shiner Commanches took on the Refugio Bobcats at Frost Bank Memorial Stadium. The stadium's capacity is just over 10,000 and people were already lining up on the hills in the 1st quarter. It brought back memories of the old-school Stingaree/Raiders rivalry. Keep in mind that the combined enrollment of these two schools combined is 427, according to a Twitter post by Ashely Pickle. This just goes to prove that small-town High School Football is truly on another level.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO