ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls vs. Nuggets: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fobSL_0dFNlA1p00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls are back home to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls (16-8) are coming off an impressive 111-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The Nuggets (11-11) are coming off a 113-99 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 6
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS Chicago

Nuggets at Bulls notable injuries:

Bulls: Javonte Green (health protocols) and Coby White (covid-19) are out.

Nuggets: Bones Hyland (health and safety protocols), Bol Bol (health and safety protocols), and Austin Rivers (health and safety protocols) are all out.

Probable starting lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • F DeMar DeRozan
  • F Alex Caruso
  • C Nikola Vucevic
  • G Zach LaVine
  • G Lonzo Ball

Denver Nuggets

  • F Aaron Gordon
  • F Jeff Green
  • C Nikola Jokic
  • G Will Barton
  • G Monte Morris

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Zach LaVine had message for Stephen A. Smith before game

Zach LaVine made a point of sending Stephen A. Smith straight to Old Takes Exposed this week. The ESPN personality Smith said Friday on “First Take” that the Chicago Bulls star LaVine came up to him with a message before playing the New York Knicks the night before. Smith, a well-known Knicks fan, was in attendance for the game at Madison Square Garden.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen On His Relationship With Dennis Rodman: “I Still Hang With Dennis. I Still Enjoy Dennis Today… As Much As I Did As A Teammate.”

While Scottie Pippen's relationship with Michael Jordan is coming to the light now, one relationship we don't know much about is Pippen and Dennis Rodman. Given their positions in the Chicago Bulls, their dynamic didn't get a lot of attention and spotlight, especially during 'The Last Dance' docuseries. Obviously, winning...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
fadeawayworld.net

Former Bulls Champion Says Michael Jordan Always Responds To His Texts, But Scottie Pippen Never Answers: "So You Tell Me Who’s Been The Better Teammate Over The Years?”

Over the past few weeks, Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has really gone out of his way to illustrate his frustrations with his former teammate, Michael Jordan. In fact, from the feelings that Pippen has recently revealed, it seems like he's never had a fondness for Jordan or the mega-star spotlight he carried around throughout his career and even into retirement.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Charles Barkley Claps Back After Scottie Pippen Takes Shots At Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has never been one to mince words, but the legendary basketball player has been particularly vocal over the past few weeks. The hall of famer recently marked the release of his memoir, Unguarded, in which he aired some brutally honest thoughts about former teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has taken shots at Jordan for a number of reasons, from his style of play to his handling of The Last Dance docuseries. Fans and NBA veterans have since shared their own personal thoughts on the validity of his comments. And now, Charles Barkley has clapped back at Pippen with an honest take on the matter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Coby White trades the Bulls could make to become a title contender

The Chicago Bulls have had a phenomenal start to the 2021-22 season following their big offseason. They are 14-8 on the year and are second in the Eastern Conference. The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been vital to their early-season success. They have paired these players with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, creating a solid roster.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Bol Bol
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 players the Bulls must pursue at NBA Trade Deadline

The Chicago Bulls have been playing some excellent basketball so far this season. Many people felt that they were going to be a good team this year, but not many people expected them to be the second-best team in the Eastern Conference standings through the first 20-plus games of the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The Denver Nuggets#The New York Knicks#Nbcs Chicago Nuggets#Chicago Bulls F#Nikola Jokic G#Barton G Monte Morris
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman On Michael Jordan: “I Could Sit Here All Night And Try To Think About Stopping Michael Jordan, But That’s A Waste Of Time. Nobody Stops Him. You Can’t Prepare For Him.”

Dennis Rodman is one of the greatest defenders in NBA history. Despite not being a hulking 7-foot player, Rodman was spectacular on the defensive end and is widely regarded as one of the best rebounders of all time. But there was one player that even Rodman knew he couldn’t stop; his future teammate Michael Jordan.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Bulls Center Bill Wennington Comments On Scottie Pippen-Michael Jordan Drama: "I Didn't See It Back Then... He Did A Great Job Of Hiding It..."

The Chicago Bulls had an extremely successful dynasty during the 1990s, powered by star duo Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. They won 6 championships together, and there's no doubt that the on-court partnership was a success. Despite their achievements on the court, Scottie Pippen has blasted Michael Jordan multiple times...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy