You see so many random videos on TikTok and some of them just stick with you. I actually remember scrolling across this video and chuckling. In the video, she pronounces it 'BYUE-SEES.' TikTok user: Crazy Life of Ash showcased their first tip to Buc-cee' on the social platform. The video showed the family eating Beaver Nugget, checking out the famous tidy restrooms, and commenting on the obsession with the Buc-ee's logo. What stood out to most, is the pronunciation of the iconic store. See for yourself...

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO