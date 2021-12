It looks like Nintendo is dealing with more legal issues. This time it has to do with their Nintendo Switch eShop, specifically when it comes to their pre-order system. A German Court of Appeals has officially reversed a decision from a previous case, one that Nintendo actually ended up on the winning side of. The issue pertaining to this has to do with the cancelation policy for pre-orders, something that has been a major topic of discussion for the last few years, and something that the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (VZBV) takes seriously.

LAW ・ 6 DAYS AGO