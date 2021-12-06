ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls vs. Nuggets: 8 prop bets for Monday's game

By Nick Schwartz
 6 days ago
The Chicago Bulls return home from a successful road trip to New York on Monday night to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Bulls are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Nuggets have lost seven of their last nine games, including a l114-108 loss to the Bulls in Denver.

Monday’s game tips off at 7 CT on NBC Sports Chicago (Bulls) and Altitude TV (Nuggets).

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Bulls vs. Nuggets showdown at the United Center.

Over/Under: How many combined points+rebounds+assists will Nikola Jokic have?

Community Policy