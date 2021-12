It’s that time of the year again. Here is everything you need to know before filing your FAFSA, as well as some tips and tricks on how to maximize your financial aid. FAFSA stands for “Free Application for Federal Student Aid.” You create an FSA ID and apply on the official website. FAFSA provides students with financial aid packages containing grants, work-study, student loans and scholarships. These financial aid packages are then sent to the colleges of the applicant’s choice. From there, students can choose to accept or reject any part of the financial aid package, like a student loan they don’t want to take out.

