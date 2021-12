Here are five restaurants that are coming soon to either Keller, Roanoke or Northeast Fort Worth. 1. A Salata location is coming soon to 9633 North Freeway in Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The $300,000 construction for the Salata is set to begin Jan. 17 and be completed May 31, according to the TDLR’s website. Salata offers salads and wraps with over 50 toppings and a dozen signature dressings for customers to choose from. The salad shop has locations in 42 cities across four states. 844-725-2821. www.salata.com.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO