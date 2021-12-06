ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the First Teaser for ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Reunion Special

By Brenton Blanchet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Potter fans can finally get a glimpse of the highly-anticipated HBO Max reunion special. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, none of whom appear in the first real teaser. Instead, the clip offers the first real look at what the...

E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter: 10 facts you probably don’t know about Dumbledore

Of all the Harry Potter characters who inhabit the Wizarding World, few are more intriguing than Professor Dumbledore. Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the most powerful wizard of his generation, and the only man Voldemort ever feared, Dumbledore casts a huge shadow over the Harry Potter movies.
MOVIES
Collider

What Is the 'Harry Potter' Cast Doing Twenty Years After 'Sorcerer's Stone'

When Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first came out in theaters in 2001, fans of J.K. Rowling’s series of fantasy novels were more than ecstatic - and newcomers to the franchise were starting to understand what the fuss was all about. At the time, Potterheads all over the world had just finished devouring the more than 600 pages of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and now they could finally put a face to characters they had come to know and love over the course of the novels. While Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the other students at Hogwarts were played by relatively unknown actors, many of the teachers and other adult characters were certainly pretty familiar to lots of grown-ups in the audience. But, twenty years after the first Harry Potter movie came out, what are the franchise’s biggest stars up to? Here’s a guide to where you might’ve seen them recently.
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
MOVIES
Person
Evanna Lynch
Person
Bonnie Wright
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Alfred Enoch
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
James
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Robbie Coltrane
20 years later, 'Harry Potter' stars reunite for HBO Max special, without J.K. Rowling

Although they’re all grown up now, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are returning to Hogwarts for a special occasion. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” film, the actors who were immortalized as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are going back to school for an HBO Max special.
MOVIES
The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Who’s Appearing In The 2022 Harry Potter Reunion?

Potterheads have not been able to contain their excitement ever since news hit of a 2022 Harry Potter reunion. Set to be aired on January 1, 2022, the reunion will be held in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Everyone’s expected to be there — or at least almost everyone. We know the big three, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will appear in the reunion, according to Variety, as well as most of the actors who appeared in the movies. We also know that J.K. Rowling, the brains behind the Harry Potter universe, will be excluded from the much-anticipated get-together. Reactions to her exclusion have been mixed, with some long-time fans considering her omission sacrilegious. Others, however, believe her exclusion is well-deserved, given what some claim to be her harmful comments about the transgender community. Nevertheless, we can expect that the people we want to see there, will be there. Here’s a list of who we should expect to see in the 2022 Harry Potter reunion.
MOVIES
Helen Mirren to be Harry Potter quiz show host

LOS ANGELES — Actor Helen Mirren has never appeared in the Harry Potter film franchise, but she is stepping into the magical world as she hosts “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” on television. Mirren will host the weekly four-part series, which starts Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TBS...
CELEBRITIES
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Hilarious Story About Causing Fan to Faint

Thanks to the Harry Potter series of films, Daniel Radcliffe went from a young actor to a household name, portraying the titular character to great acclaim from fans. Still, Radcliffe has spoken candidly about some of the bizarre side effects of his fame — including a pretty surprising anecdote he recently shared while on The Jonathan Ross Show. While appearing on the late night program, Radcliffe told a story about how accidentally touching the arm of a young fan at a publicity event literally caused her to faint.
MOVIES
Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities has already amassed a number of talented performers, with the project recently gaining yet another with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, per Deadline. Given the nature of the anthology series, each episode will see a fresh batch of performers under the helm of different filmmakers, with it being unknown at this time which episode Grint will be starring in. He joins a cast featuring the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln from filmmakers such as Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
‘Harry Potter’ actress says she ‘owes everything’ to J.K. Rowling

Actress Afshan Azad has thanked J.K. Rowling in a tweet marking the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” movie. Azad, 33, played Padma Patil in the final five films in the fantasy franchise, winning a legion of fans across the globe. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to mark...
MOVIES
Thandiwe Newton Joins Channing Tatum In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member in the Magic Mike universe as the Westworld star is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time. Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, and recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios pic All the Old Knives with Chris Pine.
THEATER & DANCE
What Has Rupert Grint Been Up To Since The Last Harry Potter Movie?

There are many reasons to look forward to the coming year, aside from expert projections that Covid-19 is going to see a significant decline. The cast of Harry Potter promises to reunite on New Year’s Day, and everyone — well, almost everyone — is expected to be there. The big three, Dan Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will make appearances, as well as Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, and even the “adult” cast: Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, and Ralph Fiennes, among others. Don’t expect J.K. Rowling to apparate into the reunion, however. Apparently, she was not invited back, and while her camp hasn’t said anything about her exclusion, many people are assuming it’s because of controversial comments she’s made about the trans community throughout the past few months. We’re all excited to see Rupert Grint grace the 2022 Harry Potter reunion. Grint played the lovably loyal Ron Weasley, and since Harry Potter has ended, he’s been involved in many different projects, both on and off camera. Much has also happened with his personal life. While so many things have happened to him since the last Potter movie screened in theaters, he makes sure fans know that Harry Potter remains close to his heart.
MOVIES
Jennifer Lawrence Confirmed to Star in New Apple TV+ Theranos Film 'Bad Blood'

Apple TV+ is officially in the progress of producing a film based on Theranos’ founder Elizabeth Holmes, titled Bad Blood. Jennifer Lawrence is set to star as the titular character of Holmes, while Adam McKay has signed on to write and direct the project. The movie, which has been in development since 2016, is based on the novel Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Start Up. The visual project will dive into the rise and fall of Holmes’ company and how the youngest self-made billionaire at the time was accused of fraud for her blood-testing startup. The charges later led to Holmes stepping down from the CEO position in 2018 and the company entering into liquidation that same year. Holmes is still currently facing trial for fraud.
MOVIES
Harry Potter Actress Scarlett Byrne Expecting Twins

Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne (aka Scarlett Hefner) is expecting twins with her husband, businessman-turned-political candidate, Cooper Hefner (30). The twins will be the second set of children for Byrne and Hefner, who have a 15-month-old daughter named Betsy Rose (after Hefner's late grandmother), born in August of last year. Scarlett Byrne (31) is best known for playing Slytherin House member, Pansy Parkinson, in the later Harry Potter movies; her screen credits also include the cable sci-fi series Falling Skies, the hit YA horror series The Vampire Diaries and Marvel's Runaways TV series on Hulu.
CELEBRITIES
The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max: How to watch Keanu's comeback

Welcome to the Matrix... again. The Matrix Resurrections steps back inside the iconic sci-fi series, two decades after Keanu Reeves and the Wachowskis blew our minds with an era-defining explosion of action, pioneering effects and brain-melting ideas. Original writer and director Lana Wachowski takes charge of this long-awaited sequel, returning...
TV & VIDEOS
Tom Felton Talks Harry Potter Fame And Whether It’s Ever A Burden

There’s a lot happening in the Harry Potter world right now as both the stars and fans gear up for the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Reunion Special. While some of the returning original stars have been open about the fame of their childhood haunting them with anonymity so many years later, Tom Felton has always been enthusiastic about the Harry Potter franchise that filled his childhood. Now Felton opens up about the fame he found at such a young age and whether he feels as though it is ever a burden in his adult life.
MOVIES
Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to Square Mile in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
Tearful ‘Harry Potter’ fans rejoice in new ‘Return to Hogwarts’ teaser

Fans are already getting emotional over HBO Max‘s first-look teaser for the much-anticipated “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”. The preview, which aired Sunday night on TBS and Cartoon Network following the “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” featured appearances from Robbie Coltrane (who played Hagrid), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley).
MOVIES

