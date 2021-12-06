ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio given 'free rein' to improvise on set of 'Don't Look Up'

Lake Geneva Regional News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the upcoming film, the actor plays Dr. Randall Mindy,...

www.lakegenevanews.net

wlen.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio attempt to save the world in the trailer for the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has shared a trailer for the sci-fi black comedy “Don’t Look Up” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the world a comet on a collision course with Earth. The pair struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster, including President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande).
Collider

'Don’t Look Up': Everything You Need to Know About Jennifer Lawrence & Leonardo DiCaprio's Awards Contender

Adam McKay has become quite a fascinating filmmaker. While even his Will Ferrell comedies contain political messaging, his transition into becoming a prestige filmmaker has been intriguing. He won his first Oscar for writing the screenplay for The Big Short, a film that took an inside look at the 2008 financial crisis, and while his follow-up film Vice, a satirical biopic about the infamous vice president Dick Cheney, polarized critics, it still went on to be nominated for several Oscars.
MOVIES
Marin Independent Journal

Jennifer Lawrence had to accept lower pay than co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

In a new interview, Jennifer Lawrence delights in the fact that she’s enough of a movie powerhouse to get top-billing for her new film, “Don’t Look Up,” but not top pay. According to Vanity Fair, Lawrence’s confirmation that she was “No. 1 on the call sheet” appears to provide an...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Don’t Look Up review – slapstick apocalypse according to DiCaprio and Lawrence

Having long complained that movies aren’t engaging with the most vital issue of our time – the climate crisis – it’s perhaps churlish of me not to be glad when one comes along that does exactly that. But Adam McKay’s laboured, self-conscious and unrelaxed satire Don’t Look Up is like a 145-minute Saturday Night Live sketch with neither the brilliant comedy of Succession, which McKay co-produces, nor the seriousness that the subject might otherwise require. It is as if the sheer unthinkability of the crisis can only be contained and represented in self-aware slapstick mode.
MOVIES
Grazia

Jennifer Lawrence Shouldn't Have To Justify Being Paid Less Than Leonardo DiCaprio

What are your plans for Christmas Eve? If you're anything like us, then you're probably going to sit back (with a lot of chocolate) and watch the new star-studded comedy, Don't Look Up, which is going to land on Netflix just in time for Christmas. The film - which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande and Meryl Streep(!) - sees Leo and Jennifer play low-level astrologists, who embark on a mission to warn mankind about an approaching comet that will destroy Earth. Festive fun!
MOVIES
Times-Herald

DiCaprio and Lawrence try to save the world in 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the galaxy of stars to appear in director Adam McKay's comedy drama "Don’t Look Up." (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6b24989b18b84d8ebc3f16f28ee0357a.
MOVIES
froggyweb.com

Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Director Adam McKay has assembled an all-star cast brimming with Oscar winners to give a humorous warning about climate change in new movie “Don’t Look Up”. In the Netflix film, Academy award winners Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play two astronomers who set out to warn...
MOVIES
CBS News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep hope their new comedy "Don't Look Up" might help change minds about the perils of climate change

Academy Award-winning actors Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio say they hope that through the laughs in the new film "Don't Look Up" they'll be able to change some minds about the perils of climate change. Streep, DiCaprio and director Adam McKay talk about the Netflix production, their careers and more in an interview with correspondent Tracy Smith for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast December 5 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s father makes acting debut with cameo in Licorice Pizza

Leonardo DiCaprio’s father George has made his acting debut with a cameo in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new comedy-drama, Licorice Pizza.The love story, set in 1973, stars two newcomers, American pop rock band Haim member, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, the son of late Phillip Seymour Hoffman. It also stars Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Tom Watts and Benny Safdie.The Revenant actor, DiCaprio, was reportedly attending the premiere of his forthcoming film Don’t Look Up, also starring Jennifer Lawrence, on Sunday (5 December) when he found out about his father’s role in Anderson’s critically acclaimed coming-of-age movie. In conversation with ET at...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Extended Movie Trailer: ‘Don’t Look Up’ [Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, & More]

“Star-studded” doesn’t even begin to define the jam-packed cast list for Netflix’s forthcoming movie venture, ‘Don’t Look Up.’. Written and directed by Adam McKay, the dark comedy – which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as well as Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, and many other big names – chronicles the happenings of two astronomers who must warn mankind about a comet set to collide with and destroy the Earth.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Comedy-Fueled and Star-Filled ‘Don’t Look Up’ Set to Hit Cinemas Today

Dropping in cinemas on today, Adam McKay’s highly-anticipated film Don’t Look Up matches the thrill of knowing a secret and not being able to shout it from the mountains with the cathartic nature of comedy. With a star-studded cast including Academy Award-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (playing Dr. Randall Mindy)...
MOVIES

